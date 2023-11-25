‘In such lows, you need someone to comfort you’: Sehwag hails PM Modi's visit to Indian dressing room

Former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture after the team's six-wicket defeat against Australia in the ODI World Cup final. Calling it “rare”, Sehwag added the candid visit by the PM will lift the spirit of the dressing room, inspiring them to lift the title in the next edition.

A video grab shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their dressing room to raise their spirits after India's loss to Australia by 6 wickets in the World Cup 2023 final match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(PMO )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of PM Modi interacting with the Indian players after the final was shared on social media. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also accompanied the PM. In the video, PM Modi can be seen holding the hands of skipper Rohit Sharma and senior pro Virat Kohli, who finished as the leading run-scorer at the tournament.

PM also shared a warm hug with speedster Mohammad Shami, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. PM Modi also appreciated the team's 10-match unbeaten streaking before stumbling at the final hurdle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing his views on the same, Sehwag in an interaction with ANI said: “It is very rare for a prime minister to meet players in the dressing room and lift their spirits after a crushing defeat. I have never seen a prime minister taking time out of his busy schedule to lend a shoulder to players heartbroken after a defeat. It was an incredible gesture by Prime Minister Modi to visit the dressing room and boost the morale of the boys. It was a time when the boys needed some hand-holding, a gesture of solidarity and support. In such lows, you need someone to comfort you like family members do. I believe it was a touching gesture that will go a long way to motivating our boys ahead of future engagements, especially multilateral events. It will motivate us to cross the final hurdle next time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, too, hailed PM Modi's gesture of visiting the dressing room and catching up with the 'Men in Blue'.

"I think it's an outstanding gesture simply because I know what a dressing room feels like and I have been in that dressing room for more than seven years as a coach of India, apart from many years as a cricketer. It is a gut-wrenching feeling and when you are down. When you get someone like the Prime Minister of the country coming and visiting the dressing room, it is something massive because it can lift the spirits of the players. This is no ordinary man walking in. When you have Prime Minister of a country walking into the dressing room, it is special. I know what the players would have felt like, I know what I would have felt like you know if I was a coach of India in that moment," Shastri said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON