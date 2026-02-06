In the T20 reinvention of spin, Powerplays are making a difference

Kolkata: When T20 cricket started breaking free from the grip of one-day cricket, spin bowling was suddenly looking out of place. In what was to be a three-hour movie version of 50-over cricket, where would spin ideally operate? India's Varun Chakravarthy (L) and Tilak Varma during a training session ahead of the T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

The format was loud, brash and unapologetically leaning towards pace and power. And so like in one-dayers, spinners were immediately delegated to the middle overs to prevent them from being targeted in the first six overs when the field was up. No one made any bones about making spin a defensive tool.

It made sense at first, with the Powerplay orthodoxy of T20 cricket demanding movement and bounce from the fast bowlers before spinners could take control of the run rate with a spread out field with more catchers on the boundary.

Conventional wisdom warned that a spinner missing his length early would be punished, pushing captains into fearing more about conceding quick boundaries than about realising the true potential of spin. The inaugural World T20 in 2007 heavily underscored that point, with spinners bowling only four powerplay overs in the entire tournament.

That number has gone up to 20% of all Powerplay overs bowled this year. But since 2021 had logged 23.2% overs of spin in powerplay and that year the T20 World Cup was held on flat pitches of the UAE, expect this year’s numbers to rise steadily as well with India and Sri Lanka as hosts.

The buildup to the tournament in the subcontinent has already been nothing short of promising. In the Australia-Pakistan series, spinners garnered 32 wickets across three T20Is — the highest for a three-match bilateral men’s T20I series — surpassing the 28 wickets during the Sri Lanka-India series in 2024.

In Sri Lanka earlier this week, England’s spinners — both full-time and part-time — took 17 wickets to script a 3-0 clean sweep. These are astounding results for spinners, and not without a major contribution in the Powerplay overs.

Coming to India, the numbers are more encouraging. Since 2021, spinners have been most economical (7.25 runs) in the Powerplay, compared to 8.18 in the middle overs (7-15) and 9.3 in the slog (16-20) overs. That is a massive uptick from the time spinners were completely shelved away from the Powerplay.

One of the biggest catalysts for this change has been the rise of mystery and hybrid spinners in the Indian Premier League. Bowlers like Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, and Varun Chakravarthy who weren’t content only turning the ball, but adding subtler, sometimes quicker, variations.

Narine, in particular, normalised spin in the Powerplay. Bowling with the new ball, his change of pace, skiddy trajectories and awkward angles made hitting against him risky. Rather than tossing the ball up, he usually fires it in flat, challenging batters to generate their own power. That set up a different template for spinners.

Premeditated shots are dominant these days, with batters looking to hit through the line or the hard ball’s pace. But spin, especially when bowled flat, fast, and accurately, disrupts that setting. With more captains recognising that, spin bowling has quietly come up as a strong alternative to fast bowling in the Powerplay.

This shift reflects not just guts, but a deeper understanding of how spin can control risk, disrupt intent, and dictate matchups in the shortest format. Case in point is the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Guwahati last month, where Jasprit Bumrah didn’t open the bowling but came in the sixth over instead after leg-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi frustrated New Zealand with a one-run over.

First ball of his over, Bumrah sent Time Seifert’s off stump cartwheeling. In the match before that at Raipur, Chakravarthy came into the attack in the fifth over and straightaway made a mark by dismissing Seifert off the second ball.

India have got a hang of this strategy for sometime now, specifically since the 2024 T20 World Cup where they had Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bowl the final two overs of the Powerplay in the final against South Africa. The idea always was to stem those runs. With Chakravarthy’s emergence however, India were able to raise their game against aggressive openers.

“In Powerplay, the only aim is to look for wickets,” Chakravarthy said last year. “It’s just looking for that one ball if it pitches on that right spot and it turns a little bit and it can edge it. It’s about looking for that because that’s my role in the team. Even if I go for little runs, my aim is to keep on attacking and try to look for more wickets.”

Every time Chakravarthy plays, India now ensures that he bowls at least one Powerplay over. It’s one of the biggest reasons why Chakravarthy has not only been the highest wicket-taker (57 wickets) for India since the 2024 T20 World Cup but also backed it with a solid economy of 7.42.

His success highlights the psychological shift of strategy behind making spinners start in the Powerplays. Captains have stopped viewing Powerplay spin as a gamble and started seeing it as a statement. It rattles batting sides conditioned to attack early, forcing them to recalibrate from ball one. In T20 cricket, where margins are slim and momentum is fragile, that disruption is invaluable.