'Inconsistent Hardik Pandya should have been dropped': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts BCCI over Rinku Singh's T20WC snub

It is not just experts from India, but those across the border have also been left baffled at BCCI not picking Rinku Singh for the T20 World Cup squad despite grooming him for the finisher's role since the end of the 2023 Indian Premier League. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has rather lashed out at selectors, despite their explanation over the snub, saying that all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been inconsistent throughout IPL 2024 should have been dropped to make way for the Kolkata Knight Riders star. Rinku Singh has been picked as a travelling reserve for the 2024 T20 World Cup

One of the biggest absentees from India's 15-member squad for the ICC tournament that begins on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA was Rinku. While pre-announcement discussions among experts and veteran cricketers almost had the left-handed batter as a certainty, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee excluded him in a bid to add more spinners to the line-up, keeping in mind the conditions in the Caribbean and America.

Speaking to Times Now, Kaneria reckoned that with India already picking Shivam Dube in the mix, an inconsistent Hardik would have been avoided to make way for Rinku in the squad. He felt that while the team does look good, the combination of Rinku and Dube down the order would have made India a more powerful team.

"India has a reputation of producing quality cricketers. In recent times Yashasvi Jaiswal and Angkrish Raghuvanshi are the prime examples of it. Mayank Yadav too has surprised everyone with his raw pace and so has Abhishek Sharma with his power hitting capabilities. As far as Rinku's case is concerned, I also feel that he should've been a part of India's T20 WC squad. If I take the ongoing IPL's performances in consideration then Hardik Pandya should've been the one to miss out. He hasn't shown consistency at all. You already have Shivam Dube who has been doing well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Overall the squad looks good, but Dube and Rinku would've been a powerful combination for India down the order," he said.

Rinku has instead been added to the reserves list which also comprises Shubmba Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

The KKR batter still has a chance to make the Indian squad with all participating teams being allowed to make changes to their team until May 25, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee. Although, it is unlikely that BCCI would pull off the act unless there is an injury concern for a player.