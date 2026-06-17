IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets an early crack after Afghanistan A opt to bowl

India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score: The toss is done, and the news from Dambulla is that India will have first crack. Which means the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show is just around the corner. ...Read More

India A walk into their second meeting with Afghanistan A carrying both pressure and unfinished business. The Tri Nation A Series clash in Dambulla on Wednesday is no longer just another developmental game. For Tilak Varma's side, it is a survival contest after two painful defeats in contrasting circumstances.

The first came against the same opposition, when India A piled up 349/9 but still lost by four runs via DLS after Afghanistan A raced to 177/2 in 25.5 overs. That defeat will sting because the batting did plenty right. Prabhsimran Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak all crossed fifty, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave India a rapid start. Yet the bowlers could not contain Afghanistan's chase once Imran Mir and Bahir Shah settled in.

The second blow came against Sri Lanka A, where India A were dragged into a dramatic Super Over defeat despite Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam rescuing the innings. That game highlighted India's lower-order depth but also raised questions about their ability to close out games under pressure.