IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets an early crack after Afghanistan A opt to bowl
India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score: The stage is set for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to fire away after Afghanistan A captain won the toss and chose to field in Dambulla.
India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score: The toss is done, and the news from Dambulla is that India will have first crack. Which means the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show is just around the corner. ...Read More
India A walk into their second meeting with Afghanistan A carrying both pressure and unfinished business. The Tri Nation A Series clash in Dambulla on Wednesday is no longer just another developmental game. For Tilak Varma's side, it is a survival contest after two painful defeats in contrasting circumstances.
The first came against the same opposition, when India A piled up 349/9 but still lost by four runs via DLS after Afghanistan A raced to 177/2 in 25.5 overs. That defeat will sting because the batting did plenty right. Prabhsimran Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak all crossed fifty, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave India a rapid start. Yet the bowlers could not contain Afghanistan's chase once Imran Mir and Bahir Shah settled in.
The second blow came against Sri Lanka A, where India A were dragged into a dramatic Super Over defeat despite Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam rescuing the innings. That game highlighted India's lower-order depth but also raised questions about their ability to close out games under pressure.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:42:15 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Three big changes for the Indians!
OUT: Prabhsimran Singh, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan
IN: Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra, Anshul Amboj
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:38:09 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: TOSS!
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Brace up! The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show is about to begin after Afghanistan A captain Imran Mir won the toss and elected to bowl first in Dambulla.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:29:52 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Gaikwad burning up the charts!
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has flattered to deceive, the experienced Ruturaj Gaikwad has put on a masterclass. With 204 runs in three matches, including a fifty and a hundred, he is averaging 68. A repeat of his century against Sri Lanka A would go a long way towards helping India overcome either of the two teams in the final.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:17:28 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Toss in 15 minutes
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: The toss will take place at 9:30 AM with the first ball set to be bowled at 10 AM IST. Live action can be watched on either the Sony Sports Network or the SonyLiv app and website.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:13:56 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Tilak Varma's argument with umpires
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: The previous match between India A and Sri Lanka A also saw several arguments between skipper Tilak Varma and the umpires. When the match ended in a tie, Tilak had to really convince the officials to get on with the Super Over, considering the bad light. After India A went down, it was reported that the umpires went back on the understanding with India A and Tilak Varma's side was made to bat under deteriorating light in Dambulla.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 09:04:11 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Ashok Sharma named replacement
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: The Gujarat Titans pacer who picked up six wickets in the IPL 2026 season, has been named as the replacement for the injured Yudhvir Singh.
Yudhvir reported discomfort in his right shoulder while bowling on 13th June and also experienced similar pain earlier during a fielding session on 11th June.
The BCCI Medical Team, after consultation with a specialist, recommended that Yudhvir undergo a graduated rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to achieve a full recovery from the right rotator cuff injury.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 08:56:50 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Sooryavanshi's below-par outing with the bat
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Sooryavanshi, who has been in the spotlight ever since the IPL 2026 ended, has had a below par A series so far, returning with scores of 12, 44 and 21. In all three matches, he faced a rush of blood and ended up giving his wicket away in trying to force the pace.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 08:48:08 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Tempers flared in the game against Sri Lanka A
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the centre of a huge controversy after he was involved in an altercation with Sri Lanka A players following the conclusion of the previous game. After the loss in the Super Over, a few words were exchanged and Sooryavanshi answered back by shoving a Sri Lanka A player.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 08:39:47 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Must-win match for India A
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: India A need to win the match against Afghanistan A to keep their fate in their own hands. A loss would mean India A will have to depend on Sri Lanka A. The race for the final is going down to the wire.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 08:33:38 am
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
IND A vs AFG A LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match between India A and Afghanistan A. Toss at 9:30 PM. Stay tuned.