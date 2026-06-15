IND A vs SL A, Tri Series Live Score: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pass the test today?
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: India will need to win at Dambulla to feel good about their “final” chances. We have reached that stage of the tri-series.
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: India A will look to move on from their defeat against Afghanistan A last week when they take on hosts Sri Lanka A in the fourth match of the 50-overs series at Dambulla. ...Read More
All eyes will again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. So far, he hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations. In the first game against Sri Lanka A, he scored 14; against Afghanistan A, he did a little better with 44. However, after an extraordinary IPL with the Rajasthan Royals, expectations are much higher. Hopefully, today will be his day.
India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A all have played two games each, winning and losing one each. It may be noted that it’s a double round-robin format, and going forward, there will be a pressing need to win.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 08:55:11 am
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: Sooryavanshi ka magic ‘chalega kya'?
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: He is just 15 and has so much pressure on him to do well. In the previous two matches, he came up with scores of 14 and 44 but the expectations are so high of him that until he scores a big century, there will no end to the buzz that he has created over the last couple of months thanks to his exploits in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. Now every time he goes out to bat, the whole country is glued to their TV sets or mobile phones, expecting him to take the opposition bowlers to the cleaners.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 08:49:22 am
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: Important match for both teams
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: Now we have reached a stage where the teams can't afford to lose. Whoever loses today will be under tremendous pressure in their next game. So far, both teams have played two games, winning one and losing one. It's the same with Afghanistan A. Get ready for some mouth-watering action over the next few days.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 08:45:07 am
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: Horrible loss last time around
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: Can you believe it? India A lost the match despite scoring a mammoth 349. But it's not their fault. It's the rain that did for Tilak Varma's men. These things can't be helped. If the match had gone the distance, no way were India A going to lose. Anyway, time to move on from that defeat. This game today is going to be much tougher though. Last time around, in the tri-series opener, they had thrown a big scare into the team.
- Mon, 15 Jun 2026 06:44:25 am
IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: Hello and welcome!
IND A vs SL A, Live Score: To the live coverage of the fourth match of the 50-overs tri-series. Today, it's India A vs Sri Lanka A at Dambulla. Stay tuned for more updates.