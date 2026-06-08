IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 3 Live Updates: Afghanistan start steady in second innings; India look for wickets
IND vs AFG Live Updates: The first innings of Afghanistan is done. It has been wrapped up for 152. Manav Suthar emerged as the hero for India as he picked up 6/33 on his debut.
IND vs AFG Live Updates: The first innings of Afghanistan comes to an end with the wicket of Zia-ul-Haq. They have been bundled out for 152 runs. Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up 6 for 33 on his debut. India have enforced the follow-on. They are ahead by 412 runs, and will look to continue their domination into the third innings of the match. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 12:20:07 pm
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Two overs done after lunch
IND vs AFG Live Updates: So, Prasidh Krishna completes the second over after lunch. The Afghan batters are looking steadier in this innings. India are yet to strike in this innings. Shubman Gill want his bowlers to get off the mark in the wickets coloumn as soon as possible.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 12:13:33 pm
IND vs AFG Live Updates: So, we are back
IND vs AFG Live Updates: So, we are back after lunch. Manav Suthar will start the proceedings for India once more. Afghanistan will look to dig deeper here. Elongate this innings and show a lot more resilience if not force India to bat for a second time in the match.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:32:13 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: LUNCH, Day 3
IND vs AFG Live Updates: So, that is Lunch on Day 3 of this one-off Test match. 22.5 overs have been bowled in this session, andfive wickets have fallen. Afghanistan are in their second innings after being asked to follow on. Stay tuned, we will join you soon with the second session of the day.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:27:42 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Atal continues with his attack
IND vs AFG Live Updates: DOWN THE TRACK AGAIN AND FOUR!!! Atal is looking to throw Suthar off his rhythm. He is playing good positive cricket here.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:24:49 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Atal goes for the counterpunch
IND vs AFG Live Updates: SIX!!!! Sediqullah Atal goes down the track to Manav Suthar and lofts the ball over long-on for a maximum. He is trying to stay positive in this innings, especially after the first two balls in the first over.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:19:33 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: WHAT AN OVER!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Atal got a boundary off that first over, but Suthar was brilliant. An appeal the first ball and a half-chance the second. He looked all charged up.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:14:21 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Back again!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: The Afghanistan openers walk out to start their second innings. The Indian fielders take the field, and we are all set to go. Manav Suthar, the hero from the first innings will start with the new ball.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 11:03:19 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: DONE AND DUSTED!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!!! Zia-ul-Haq was looking to just heave everything. He gets a top edge of Washington Sundar. Rishabh Pant settles under it and takes the catch. The first innings of Afghanistan is done. They have been bundled out for 152 runs.
India have enforced the follow-on.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:59:14 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: ANOTHER ONE!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: APPEAL AND GIVEN!!!!! Manav Suther is on fire here. Full ball at the off and middle. Saleem looks to defend the ball but is beaten and is hit on the pads. An appeal and the finger is raised. A bit of confusion regarding the review. But they have not taken it. The replays show that the ball was pitching outside leg. Another DRS call goes wrong for Afghanistan. They are now nine down.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:55:49 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: BOWLED!!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: BOWLED HIM!!!! Manav Suthar gets his five-fer. The seventh Indian to do so. India get their eighth wicket. Afghanistan lose Rahmat Shah. The man who was holding this innings is now back in the hut
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:47:13 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: WICKET!!!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: EDGED AND TAKEN!!! HUGE APPEAL!!!! The umpire is denies it. The Indian team has taken the review and it is confirmed that there was an edge. India get the seventh wicket and Suthar his fourth.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:31:12 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Siraj spicing things up
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj is spicing things up. He is having a chat with Rahmat Shah. The ploy worked as he induced a false shot from him.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:21:19 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Ashraf hurts himself
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Ashraf was looking to go down the track but missed the trajectory of the ball. It has hit him on the gloves and he is getting some treatment in the middle.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:09:11 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: APPEAL!!!!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: APPEAL!!!! Not given!!! There is a huge discussion in the Indian camp, and the review has been taken. OH!!!! The replays show a huge INSIDE EDGE!!!! India did not take a review a couple of overs back and that could have influenced this decision. Review Lost!!!!
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:06:03 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: FOUR!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Fuller delivery at the leg stump. Flicked away for a boundary. Ashraf is punishing the lose deliveries and keeping the scoreboard ticking.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 10:00:10 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: FOUR!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: WONDERFUL SHOT!!! Full at the off stump. Ashraf reaches the pitch of the delivery and drives that hard past the cover fielder for a boundary.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:57:22 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: FIFTY FOR RAHMAT SHAH!!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Short ball. Rahamat goes to his back foot and taps that towards deep fine leg. The fielder in the deep misfields, and the ball rolls past the fence. Rahmat Shah's half-century comes up with that.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:49:03 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: WICKET!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: AND THERE GOES THE SIXTH!!!! The first wicket of the day has fallen, and Prasidh Krishna has picked up Azmat Omarzai. Good length delivery at the off stump, and that seams in a tad. Omarazai pushes at that ball away from his body, the ball goes off the inside edge and crashes onto the stumps. Azmat walks back as India celebrate.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:46:05 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: FOUR!!!
IND vs AFG Live Updates: BOUNDARY!!! The first of the day. Shah is looking good in the middle. Suthar flights up one more at the off stump. This time Rahmat goes down the track and punches that past the mid-off fielder for a boundary. CLASSS ON SHOW!!!
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:43:29 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: First runs
IND vs AFG Live Updates: First runs of the day. Rahmat Shah gets a single, moves to 44 and lets Afghanistan get off the mark.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:39:31 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Second maiden
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Another over goes by without a run being scored. A tight start from the Indians here.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:36:15 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Maiden over to start by Krishna
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Krishna gets his line and lengths right. A maiden overs to get things going for him.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:33:56 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Prasidh Krishna from the other end
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Prasidh Krishna starts the first full over of the day. One delivery was remaining of the 40th over, Suthar delivered it, and now it is over to Krishna to get things going properly.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:28:28 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: We are all set for the start
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Right, we are all set to start Day 3 of this one-off Test. India would be looking to wrap things up quickly in this first innings and then move towards a massive win.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:16:51 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: India eye quick finish
IND vs AFG Live Updates: India's first target on Day 3 will be simple: finish Afghanistan's first innings quickly and keep the match moving towards an early result. With Afghanistan 113/5 and still 451 runs behind, the hosts will want Manav Suthar and the rest of the attack to strike early, avoid lower-order resistance and force the visitors into another long batting examination.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 09:06:24 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Afghanistan's DRS troubles
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Afghanistan's rough outing in the field was made worse by their DRS call. The biggest miss came against Rishabh Pant on Day 2, when they failed to review despite UltraEdge later showing a clear spike. KL Rahul also survived a close moment on Day 1, while Shubman Gill escaped an LBW call. India's 564/8 carried the cost of those missed chances.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:55:42 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Afghanistan's hero, Saleem Safi
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Mohammad Saleem Safi gave Afghanistan their biggest moment with the ball, finishing with 6/140. The pacer dismissed six Indian batters and raised the match ball after completing his haul, a rare bright spot for Afghanistan on a day otherwise dominated by India's batters first and Manav Suthar later.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:41:47 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Shubman Gill turns control into command
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Shubman Gill at number four became India's innings-setter, top scoring with 126 as hosts reached 564/8 declared. After KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan had built the base, Gill have the innings its command phase, batting deep enough to keep Afghanistan on the field and leave India's bowlers with a mountain of runs to defend.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:32:17 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: KL Rahul set the stage
IND vs AFG Live Updates: KL Rahul gave India the early control that shaped the match. His composed batting at the top allowed the hosts to build without panic, absorb Afghanistan's new-ball phase and set up the middle-order acceleration that eventually pushed India to 564/8 declared. In a Test where India's bowlers later took over, Rahul's innings supplied the first layer of dominance.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 08:17:32 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Day 2 recap
Day 2 belonged completely to India. After piling up 564/8 declared, with Rishabh Pant missing out on a century and Washington Sundar adding a solid fifty, the hosts ripped through Afghanistan's top order. Debutant Manav Suthar struck in his first over and finished the day with three wickets, leaving Afghanistan 113/5 and still 451 runs behind.
- Mon, 08 Jun 2026 07:17:31 am
IND vs AFG Live Updates: First Indian in 25 years
IND vs AFG Live Updates: Manav Suthar turned his Test debut into a record moment on Day 2, becoming the first Indian men's player in 25 years to take a wicket in his first over in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner struck immediately against Afghanistan and finished the day with three wickets, giving India firm control after their 564/8 declared.