IND vs AFG Live Updates: Manav Suthar nears his debut five-fer.(PTI)

IND vs AFG Live Updates: The first innings of Afghanistan comes to an end with the wicket of Zia-ul-Haq. They have been bundled out for 152 runs. Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up 6 for 33 on his debut. India have enforced the follow-on. They are ahead by 412 runs, and will look to continue their domination into the third innings of the match. ...Read More