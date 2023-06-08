India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 2 Live Score: IND eye early wickets as Head, Smith keep AUS in command
- IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 2: India are in desperate need of wickets as Australia resume their first innings from 327/3.
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 2: Team India are on backfoot in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia, as the duo of Travis Head and Steve Smith put the Aussies in cruise control at the end of the opening day. After the Aussies were put in a spot of bother early in the game – they lost their opening three wickets within 76 runs – Travis Head produced a counter-attacking knock, taking the Indian pacers down with a flurry of boundaries early in his innings. Head eventually ended the day on an unbeaten 146 off just 156 deliveries, while Steve Smith remains only five away from his century. For India, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur picked a wicket each; however, they failed to resist the Aussie comeback during the second session. As the match moves into Day 2, India will be hoping for early breakthroughs.
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 12:21 PM
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: India in desperate need of early breakthroughs
The Indian bowlers will be aiming to make quick inroads in the opening session of Day 2 at the WTC Final. According to India star Dinesh Karthik, the side will have to resort to treat “draw as a win” if it lets Australia go past the 420-run mark in the first innings.
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 12:16 PM
India vs Australia Live Score: Weather forecast for Day 2
It is expected to be sunny and bright throughout the whole day in London, so we will likely have a full day's play today.
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 12:12 PM
India vs Australia Live Score: Gavaskar baffled with Ashwin's snub
India batting great Sunil Gavaskar came down hard at the team management for leaving Ashwin out of the WTC Final.
“India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He's the No. 1 Ranked bowler. You don't look at the pitch for players like him. You are playing a World Test Championships final, and you don’t pick the number one bowler in Test cricket. This decision from Team India is beyond my understanding,” he said
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 11:36 AM
India vs Australia Live Score: Ashwin's absence divides opinion
India selected four fast bowlers at the expense of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the world's No. 1-ranked test bowler. Following Head's brilliant knock, many argued that Ashwin would have particularly menaced the four left-handed batters in the Aussie lineup including the centurion.
“Looking at the conditions in the morning we thought an additional seamer would be beneficial,” bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said about the decision following the play on Day 1.
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 11:28 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: Bowlers disappoint
While India did make a strong start to the match, removing three batters early in the Aussie innings, the pacer's choices of lines and lengths – particularly against Travis Head – did raise eyebrows. Head had less difficulty taking on the bowlers – Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in particular – as the duo has conceded at an economy rate of 4.20 and 3.90 so far.
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 11:21 AM
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: Steve Smith, composed as ever
As Travis Head took an aggressive approach, Smith bid his time at the crease. Watchful and resolute, the Australia batter took 38 more balls than Head needed for his century, just to score his 68th Test half-century. He has an average of nearly 97 at the Oval, and stayed true to it as he ended the day at an unbeaten 95.
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 11:11 AM
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 2: A sensational outing for Head
Travis Head came to bat when Australia were struggling at 76/3. Staying true to his game, Head began an onslaught on the Indian bowlers and snatched the momentum, racing to his fifty off just 60 deliveries. He eventually ended the day on an unbeaten 146 and looks set for a massive score in the ‘Ultimate Test’
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 11:01 AM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 2 from The Oval in London! India will be aiming for a strong start after a disappointing opening day on Wednesday, while the Australian duo of Steve Smith and Travis Head will hope to pick from where they left on Day 1.