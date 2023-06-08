India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 2 Live Score: IND eye early wickets as Head, Smith keep AUS in command

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 2: Team India are on backfoot in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia, as the duo of Travis Head and Steve Smith put the Aussies in cruise control at the end of the opening day. After the Aussies were put in a spot of bother early in the game – they lost their opening three wickets within 76 runs – Travis Head produced a counter-attacking knock, taking the Indian pacers down with a flurry of boundaries early in his innings. Head eventually ended the day on an unbeaten 146 off just 156 deliveries, while Steve Smith remains only five away from his century. For India, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur picked a wicket each; however, they failed to resist the Aussie comeback during the second session. As the match moves into Day 2, India will be hoping for early breakthroughs.