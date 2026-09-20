IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Harmanpreet wins toss and decides to bat against Bangladesh

Bangladesh, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals without taking the field in their quarter-final. Their clash against China was abandoned because of rain, with Bangladesh progressing on the basis of their higher seeding. That leaves them facing a major test against an Indian side that has enjoyed considerable success in recent T20 cricket.

India’s batting will once again be central to their hopes, with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet among the key names in a powerful top order. Deepti Sharma also adds considerable value with both bat and ball, while India have several options in their bowling attack. For Bangladesh, captain Nigar Sultana and their experienced core will need to produce a disciplined performance if they are to disrupt India’s rhythm.