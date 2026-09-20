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IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Harmanpreet wins toss and decides to bat against Bangladesh

By Prateek Srivastava
Sep 20, 2026, 10:08:11 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games: The Karogi Athletic Park pitches are largely conducive to batting. India look to score big.

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games: India are favourites to win this game. (PTI)
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games: India are favourites to win this game. (PTI)

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India will look to move one step closer to retaining their Asian Games women’s cricket gold medal when they face Bangladesh in the semi-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side entered the last four after a commanding eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan in the quarter-final. India’s clinical performance underlined the depth and experience in their squad, with their established stars expected to once again lead the charge in the knockout stage....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 20 Sept 2026, 10:08:06 AM IST

    IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India unchanged

    IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: It's the same team that played against Japan.

  • 20 Sept 2026, 10:04:12 AM IST

    IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Harmanpreet bats this time

    IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Against Japan, she had chosen to bowl. But today she wants to bat first. Earlier today, Sri Lanka chased down 178 against Pakistan to reach the final. So, if India win today, they are going to face Sri Lanka in the final, just like they did in the Asia Cup final earlier this month. Asian Games women's cricket going as per the script!

  • 20 Sept 2026, 09:53:14 AM IST

    Repeat of the Asia Cup semis

    These two teams are no strangers! India and Bangladesh had faced off in the Asia Cup semi-final recently, where Harmanpreet Kaur's team came out on top to eventually lift the trophy. A repeat loading? Toss shortly.

  • 20 Sept 2026, 09:30:52 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the women's cricket semi-final between India and Bangladesh. A place in the gold medal match beckons. Toss at 10 and live action to begin at 10:30 AM.

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