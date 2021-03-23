Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance
cricket

Virat Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance

"There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. People love listening to criticism and it has only increased," he added.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:43 AM IST
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, celebrates with teammate KL Rahul, left, the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler, right, during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)

India captain Virat Kohli came to KL Rahul's defense on Monday and said that the team is completely backing the Karnataka batsman. Rahul had a poor run in the T20Is, where he registered figures of 1, 0, 0, and 14 in four T20Is and was left out of the playing XI in the final T20I.

India gear up for the three-match ODI series against England which kicks off on Tuesday in Pune. Kohli was asked about Rahul's form at the virtual press conference ahead of the game, and he said that people like to always focus on criticism.

READ | 'You don't play him in Tests or T20s, if you don't play him in ODIs also then what's the point': Chopra on India spinner

"I can only think about one thing when people talk about a player is out of form. kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hain kehna, chodo bekaar ki baaton mein kahi beet na jaaye raina (quoting a Hindi song)," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Live score and updates

Lakmal takes five wickets but West Indies in control of first test

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine

If you don't play him in ODIs also then what's the point:Chopra on India spinner

"There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. People love listening to criticism and it has only increased," he added.

"In the team we know how to manage a player going though a tough patch. It is not as if you forget playing the game, it is just that you don't have the same mental clarity that you would usually have and then there is talk about you, which is another external factor you have to deal with," he further said.

"We will continue to back our players and keep them in good mental space," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP