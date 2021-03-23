India vs England Live Score 1st ODI: England opt to bowl, Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna make their debuts for India

India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya have been handed their ODI caps. KL Rahul will keep wickets for India as there is no Rishabh Pant. Team India will look to start the three-match series on a positive note as they take on England in the first ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Follow IND vs ENG 1st ODI live score

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON