'2 jabs of vaccine has to be trusted': Shastri says isolation 'frustrating' after fully vaccinated Arun returns to squad

In the past few weeks, some Indian team players and coaches had to isolate as they were in contact with throwdown specialist-cum-masseur Dayanand Garani, who had tested positive for Covid-19. Rishabh Pant had also tested positive on July 8 and had to isolate for 10 days as per UK Health protocols. India bowling coach Bharat Arun also had to isolate for 10 days as he had come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

However, India head coach Ravi Shastri is not happy with the isolation rules in place for vaccinated people. Shastri expressed his disappointment at the 10-day isolation rules imposed on Arun, who had already completed his vaccination course.

READ | ‘As long as he is at the crease, batting seems like a breeze’: Chopra names the ‘phenomenal’ batsman of Team India

Senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and standby opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, had to remain in isolation as they had been in contact with Garani.

The trio were back in the team bubble on Saturday after completing their mandatory isolation period of one and half weeks.

This was despite all of them testing negative during RT-PCR tests.

"My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of vaccine has to be trusted," Shastri tweeted along with a selfie with his close friend and bowling coach Arun.

My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of the vaccine has to be trusted #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4Gukf0F9Pg — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 24, 2021





For the record, Saha had already recovered from COVID in May after contracting the virus while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League which was postponed due to multiple cases inside the bubble.

Pant was also kept in isolation for 10 days as per United Kingdom guidelines after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on July 8. He had to miss Team India's warm-up match against County Select XI in Durham. However, now he is fully recovered and has joined back the team.

Pant received a grand welcome as he joined the team after recovering from COVID-19.

(with PTI inputs)