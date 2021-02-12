IND vs ENG 2nd Test Preview: Virat Kohli & co. eye redemption in Chennai after 1st Test defeat
After suffering a shocking 227-run loss in the first Test against England, the Virat Kohli-led side will enter the 2nd Test seeking redemption. The Indian team slipped down to the 4th position in the ICC World Test Championship table after the defeat, and one more loss in the series would mean India getting eliminated from the tournament. According to news agency PTI, India have opted for a turning pitch in the 2nd Test in hopes that it can turn the result their way.
But England, over the past couple of months, have shown they can adjust themselves on turning surfaces. England captain Joe Root struck a double hundred in Sri Lanka and smashed another one in India. Root has grown as a batsman on spinning surfaces and he would be India's biggest threat.
Also read: No Anderson in England's 12 for 2nd Test, Foakes named keeper
But going 1-0 down early on in the series, it is a chance for captain Virat Kohli to bring his top game and lead India to a series win. It would not only showcase that India's win in Australia was not a fluke, but also remove doubts on Kohli's captaincy.
India will also have the added advantage in the 2nd Test with 50 percent of fans back in the stadium. The fans would give Kohli the perfect stage to bring his passion in the middle, and it would be conditions that the India skipper thrives on.
Both the teams are likely to make changes. India have already removed Shahbaz Nadeem from the squad with Axar Patel regaining fitness. Axar may replace Shahbaz in the match, especially with the pitch expected to be a turner.
England will have a new wicketkeeper in Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad will replace James Anderson as part of workload management. Moeen Ali, a known nemesis of India, will replace Dom Bess, who was the leading wicket-taker in the first innings of the first Test. Jofra Archer has also been replaced by Chris Woakes in the playing XI.
The number of changes England have made into the playing XI can open up the doors for India batsmen to perform better on a surface that would suit their playing style.
Squads
India (from): Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasiprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.
England (from): Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone
(With inputs from PTI)This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Preview: Kohli & co. eye redemption in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: No Anderson, Bess in England's 12 for 2nd Test
- England lead the four-match series 1-0.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We depend overly on him: Laxman identifies Team India's finisher in World T20
- India have a lot of established names in the line-up. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are some of the names in the team who would shoulder the responsibility of powering the hosts to the title.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors
- Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not about Rahane vs Kohli': Anjum Chopra on captaincy debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Who will play, Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel?
- Virat Kohli and Co. would be hoping to claw their way back into the series with a spirited performance in the second Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'England should be ashamed of what they have done to Jonny Bairstow': Boycott
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cummins lavishes praise on Pant, says Australia need to plan against him
- His fearless approach garnered praises from Australian pacer Pat Cummins who believes that Pant is a class player who knows his game really well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli can surpass Ponting to achieve world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I was not sure if I wanted to play cricket again: Leach on Pant onslaught
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Being communal never crossed my mind: Wasim Jaffer
- Earlier, Uttarakhand team manager Navneet Mishra had alleged that Jaffer picked players based on their religion and created a communal atmosphere soon after the Mumbai and India opener had resigned as Uttarakhand’s coach on Tuesday citing interference in team selection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two cricketers withdrawn from India Test squad, Axar available for selection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test against India in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits record-breaking T20I ton against South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox