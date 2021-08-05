‘He’s one of the top batters, it's always a good wicket to have’: Thakur ‘really happy’ on getting Root’s wicket

Shardul Thakur had a wonderful outing on the opening day of the Nottingham Test against England on Wednesday. Playing his first-ever Test match on English soil, the Mumbai bowler impressed the Indian fans by picking up the wicket of England captain Joe Root, restricting him from getting his 21st ton in the longest format of the game.

The Indian pace attack ran through the English batting line-up, bowling out the hosts for 183 in the first innings. Among all the batters, Root was the only one who gave a tough fight to the visitors with a gritty 64 off 108 balls. But before he could notch up the triple-figure, Shardul trapped him in front.

READ | 'Everyone was just going after me left, right & centre; hardly anyone came to help: Kohli on low of 2014 England tour

After the end of the first day’s play, the right-arm quick spoke about the crucial breakthrough. Shardul said getting Root’s wicket at any stage of the game is always helpful for a team.

“If you see he (Root) had played a few balls and he was playing really well and looked poised for a big score. At that period, getting him out was crucial for us and we got him. Really happy on getting Root's wicket. One of the top batters in the world, whether you get him in the 60s or 90s it's always a good wicket to have.

“If you look at the pitch it looked like it won't spin much and felt better to go with 4 pacers and one spinner combination. Enjoying the English conditions, it's swinging and hopefully, it will stay the same. We got good pitches to practice in Durham and really enjoyed the conditions there,” said Shardul during the post-match conversation with the broadcasters.

READ | 'England would be smiling; India could beat themselves': Former Eng pacer feels R Ashwin 'should have’ played 1st Test

It was a treat to watch the Indian pacers display their supreme skills. Shami moved the ball both ways, Bumrah bowled his fast-swinging yorkers, Thakur flaunted his natural outswinger and Siraj used the scrambled seam to perfection.

Bumrah (4/46), who was not at his best during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, was back in his element and ran through the opposition alongside his new-ball partner Mohammad Shami (3/28).

In response, K L Rahul, playing his first Test in two years, and Rohit Sharma took India to 21 for no loss at stumps.