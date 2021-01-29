IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ind vs Eng: 'India won't outspin us,' Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’
cricket

Ind vs Eng: 'India won't outspin us,' Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’

India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:40 AM IST
England's Jofra Archer(AP)

India will host England for a full-fledged tour in February and March. The first Test of the tour will begin on February 5th with India and England locking horns in Chennai. Both teams are on a high after winning their respective Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka. With the matches being played in India, spin is expected to play a big role during the Test series.

India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury. He is the leading wicket-taker for India and is one of the most dangerous bowlers on spinning tracks.

However, England pacer Jofra Archer believes that his team have enough options in the spin department as he said that matches ‘will not be one-sided’ if there is spin on the pitches.

READ | ‘He’s obviously unique in terms of how he bowls’: Burns on 'hard bowler' Bumrah

"I’ve played lots of Indian Premier League here but nothing in terms of first-class cricket, so the challenges of bowling with a red ball will become clearer.

"In the IPL the batters have to come at you, whereas in Test cricket they can sit on you for a full session if they want and if the pitch is dead there is nothing you can do about it.

"So let’s hope we get some good wickets with a little bit of pace for the bowlers.

"Or even some turn, because if they spin, the matches will not be one-sided. We have good spinners in our squad and India won’t out-spin us," Archer wrote for Daily Mail.

Archer was rested along with Ben Stokes and Rory Burns for the Test series in Sri Lanka and would be eager to get on the pitch for his country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england jofra archer

Related Stories

cricket

‘That does help me’: Cheteshwar Pujara talks about two India players who allow him to play his ‘natural game’

UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:10 AM IST
cricket

'How many deliveries did you face?': Virat Kohli's advice that changed the game for West Indies batsman Blackwood

UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:30 AM IST
cricket

India batting coach Vikram Rathour believes Rishabh Pant's role 'will be extremely important going ahead'

UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:37 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP