IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: India look to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make it 1-1

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Trailing 1-0 in a five-game T20I series, India look to win and make it 1-1 against England in the third game at Trent Bridge tonight. ...Read More

After a washout in the first game at Chester-le-Street, India posted 190/7 in Manchester, which England chased down with six balls to go and four wickets in hand. Ravi Bishnoi’s 29-run 17th over took the game away from India.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally made his international debut in Manchester at the expense of Sanju Samson and scored 14 off 10 balls in his maiden outing. He hit two sixes, one each of Jorfra Archer and Josh Tongue. The spotlight will be on him once again.