IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: India look to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make it 1-1
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: New captain Shreyas Iyer must be desperate to register his first win after three defeats since the beginning of his stint.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Trailing 1-0 in a five-game T20I series, India look to win and make it 1-1 against England in the third game at Trent Bridge tonight. ...Read More
After a washout in the first game at Chester-le-Street, India posted 190/7 in Manchester, which England chased down with six balls to go and four wickets in hand. Ravi Bishnoi’s 29-run 17th over took the game away from India.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally made his international debut in Manchester at the expense of Sanju Samson and scored 14 off 10 balls in his maiden outing. He hit two sixes, one each of Jorfra Archer and Josh Tongue. The spotlight will be on him once again.
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- Jul 07, 2026 08:12 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XI conundrum
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India also need to look at the role of Shivam Dube. If he can't be trusted to bowl a couple of overs in these bowling-friendly conditions, he can’t be a great fit over there. Plus, India played three spinners with Axar Patel being the all-rounder in Manchester. Not sure if that's a great idea either. Suryansh Shedge or Prince Yadav can be given a shot. Shedge can contribute with both bat and ball, it may be noted.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:11 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: 6-15 overs issue
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi look good for the powerplay, but it's after that, between the seventh and 15th overs, that India need to do a little better. 74 runs came in Chester-le-Street and 79 at Manchester during that period. Another 15-20 runs can make a lot of difference.
- Jul 07, 2026 08:08 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India desperate for a win!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: In the last few days, there has been a lot of negativity built up around the Indian cricket team, and the only way they can blow it away quickly is via a win. Later tonight, they are playing England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge. The quicker they do it, the better it will be for new captain Shreyas Iyer's morale.
- Jul 07, 2026 06:53 pm IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: To our coverage of the third T20I between India and England. The match will be played at Trent Bridge. Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India are trailing 1-0 in the series. In the prior series, India lost both games to Ireland in shocking results for the world champions. Stay tuned for more updates.