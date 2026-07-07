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IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: India look to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make it 1-1

By Prateek Srivastava
Jul 07, 2026 08:12 pm IST

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: New captain Shreyas Iyer must be desperate to register his first win after three defeats since the beginning of his stint.

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IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India need Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to fire today.(HT_PRINT)

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Trailing 1-0 in a five-game T20I series, India look to win and make it 1-1 against England in the third game at Trent Bridge tonight. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2026 08:12 pm IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XI conundrum

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India also need to look at the role of Shivam Dube. If he can't be trusted to bowl a couple of overs in these bowling-friendly conditions, he can’t be a great fit over there. Plus, India played three spinners with Axar Patel being the all-rounder in Manchester. Not sure if that's a great idea either. Suryansh Shedge or Prince Yadav can be given a shot. Shedge can contribute with both bat and ball, it may be noted.

  • Jul 07, 2026 08:11 pm IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: 6-15 overs issue

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi look good for the powerplay, but it's after that, between the seventh and 15th overs, that India need to do a little better. 74 runs came in Chester-le-Street and 79 at Manchester during that period. Another 15-20 runs can make a lot of difference.

  • Jul 07, 2026 08:08 pm IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India desperate for a win!

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: In the last few days, there has been a lot of negativity built up around the Indian cricket team, and the only way they can blow it away quickly is via a win. Later tonight, they are playing England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge. The quicker they do it, the better it will be for new captain Shreyas Iyer's morale.

  • Jul 07, 2026 06:53 pm IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome

    IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: To our coverage of the third T20I between India and England. The match will be played at Trent Bridge. Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India are trailing 1-0 in the series. In the prior series, India lost both games to Ireland in shocking results for the world champions. Stay tuned for more updates.

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