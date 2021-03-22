Home / Cricket / 'They reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar': Michael Vaughan impressed with Team India openers
cricket

'They reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar': Michael Vaughan impressed with Team India openers

"I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:02 AM IST
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)

Virat Kohli surprised everyone when he decided to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the fifth T20I against England. The series was tied 2-2 and with regular opener KL Rahul struggling for form, Virat decided to promote himself to the top of the order. And the experiment worked wonders as the duo stitched a blazing 94-run partnership for the first wicket.

While Rohit was the aggressor at the start, Virat patiently rotated the strike. Rohit departed after scoring 64 off 34 balls but he had already put India in a comfortable position. Virat took the onus after Rohit’s wicket as he stayed till the end to take his side’s total to 224 runs.

READ | 'His numbers are as good as any top player': Zaheer Khan names the 'silent hero' of India's T20I win against England

Virat remained unbeaten on 80 as India won the game by 36 runs to clinch the series. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was highly impressed with Virat and Rohit as he said that the duo reminded him of ‘Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar’.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka

'They finally made their way out with pretty smug looks on their faces'

Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa

'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck and stumble across the right batting order. India have done that with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening. I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. In a T20 innings you have 120 balls to spread across your players so if you are India then you want Virat and Rohit to face the maximum amount. The rest of the Indian line up can go for it because they know Virat will play in such a solid way,” Vaughan wrote in an article for Telegraph.

“The other three batsmen around Virat today scored 135 runs in 68 balls. He scored 80 off 52 so it was the perfect T20 innings. India learned from the fourth game when Kohli came in and there was not enough time left in the innings.”

India and England will now play in a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england michael vaughan
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP