India vs Japan Live Score, one-off T20I: Inspection delayed further; waiting game continues at Sano
India vs Japan one-off T20I Live Score: Follow latest score and updates of the historic encounter in Sano, Kanto.
India vs Japan Live Score, one-off T20I: It’s time for the much-awaited historic clash. The match was never part of the original schedule but was added at the last minute, just before the start of India’s men’s cricket campaign at the Asian Games. The game also marks 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations....Read More
On paper, it’s a no-contest. India are the two-time defending T20 world champions, while Japan are ranked 41st in the world and have never faced a full ICC member. Yet the game carries huge significance for Japan, offering them a moment under the sun and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the business.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 09:46:48 AM IST
Inspection delayed
The inspection time has been pushed by 15 minutes and now it will happen at 10 AM IST. The wait goes on. There is no sign of rain and skies are absolutely clear but the field is not ready for the game to begin anytime soon.
- 22 Sept 2026, 09:41:52 AM IST
Inspection soon
Inspection time is 11:45. We are just nearing for the officials to declare their verdict on whether the pitch is ready for action to resume. Expect an official word anytime now.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 09:35:11 AM IST
Shreyas and Laxman walk out
Shreyas Iyer and VVS Laxman walk out to the field to have a first look of the pitch. The Indian supporters are having a gala time on the sidelines and a lot of noise is being created.
- 22 Sept 2026, 09:29:33 AM IST
First signs of the Indian team
Finally some glimpses of the Indian camp. Tilak Varma is doing some gentle warm-ups. However, there is no signs of groundstaff doing any sort of work on the field. It's a wait and watch situation for now as the inspection is just 15 minutes away. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 09:24:22 AM IST
Japanese players on the field
The Japanese players are out on the field training and doing their warm-ups ahead of the historic fixture. However, no signs of the Indian camp yet.
- 22 Sept 2026, 09:20:23 AM IST
No covers on the field
There are no covers on the field and the official broadcast on Fancode shows crowd being asked to make some noise. There is a respectable turnout and most of the crowd is dominated by Indians, as expected.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 09:11:50 AM IST
Bumrah likely to be rested too
With Jasprit Bumrah expected to play a key part in the Asian Games, the VVS Laxman-led management is likely to give Jasprit Bumrah rest for the tie against Japan. And it would be understandable. The pacer needs to be wrapped in cotton wool, considering the upcoming assignments, especially the New Zealand tour, where India will play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.
- 22 Sept 2026, 09:08:44 AM IST
Will Vaibhav get a chance?
The one-off T20I presents India with a chance to rest some regular members and maybe give a game to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old. He's unlikely to start in the playing XI in the Asian Games so it might be good to give a youngster a go in today's match against Japan.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 09:04:21 AM IST
When did Japan play their inaugural T20I?
While Japan played their first-ever T20I in 2022, the match against India is their first tie against a full-member nation. However, we need to wait a bit more for the action to begin as the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. However, it's not raining as of now, and skies are clear. However, the rain on Monday has led to the field not being ready yet for the action to begin.
- 22 Sept 2026, 08:58:12 AM IST
Toss delayed
Toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. An inspection will take place at 1:15 PM local time (9:45 AM IST).
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- 22 Sept 2026, 08:46:02 AM IST
What a picture!
- 22 Sept 2026, 08:44:22 AM IST
What is in it for India?
It's obviously a no-contest on paper, but India will look at the game to get acclimatised ahead of the start to their title-defense campaign at the Asian Games men's cricket. They had won the gold in the 2022 Games.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 08:30:14 AM IST
What has Japan to gain from the match?
Nothing but an opportunity of a lifetime for these cricketers to rub shoulders with the best in the business.
"The fact that India has agreed to come, the fact that I'm sitting here talking to you guys, the fact that there's already a lot of Japanese media coming tomorrow to find out more about this game and about the sport -- I think success is already here," Japanese Cricket Association COO Alan Curr said ahead of the game.
- 22 Sept 2026, 08:20:08 AM IST
Why are India playing against Japan?
This match, it was not part of the schedule. It was only on September 4 that BCCI announced the fixture, named Suzuki Cup, which will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. While will be a much-needed exposure for the Japanese cricketers, and the cricket fraternity in the nation, it holds far more significance beyond the cricket field. his international game will launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 08:11:15 AM IST
What does the squad look like?
Squads:
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Shirai Patmore(w), Alester Fleming, Benjamin Ito Davis, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Tsuyoshi Takada, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Shoma Slater, Jake Kusuda-Nairn
- 22 Sept 2026, 08:05:48 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of one-off T20I between India and Japan. Stay tuned for more updates!
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