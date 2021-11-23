Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs NZ: 'I can’t reveal position but definitely he will be part of the team': Pujara confirms star batter's selection
cricket

IND vs NZ: 'I can’t reveal position but definitely he will be part of the team': Pujara confirms star batter's selection

Ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st Test, Cheteshwar Pujara revealed the name of a star batter who will "definitely" feature in Kanpur.
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: 'I can’t reveal position but definitely he will be part of the team': Cheteshwar Pujara confirms star batter's selection in Shubman Gill(File/HT Collage)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed that youngster Shubman Gill will be a part of India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. 

While addressing a virtual press conference, Pujara confirmed to Sportskeeda that the right-hander has been playing good cricket since making his debut and that the talented player is looking forward to playing. 

ALSO READ| India vs New Zealand: "Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar are world-class spinners': Coach Gary Stead says key for NZ will be to adapt

“Can’t reveal that at this stage. But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut. It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much," quipped Pujara.

When asked at what position he will bat, Pujara kept this card close to his chest.

RELATED STORIES

“Rahul bhai is there, he will give the best guidance. So I think he will just have to play his natural game. I can’t reveal the position he will bat at, but he is well prepared and I am sure he is looking forward to this series,” Pujara, who is the vice-captain for the first Test, said in response to a Sportskeeda query during a virtual press conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand cheteshwar pujara shubman gill
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AUS chief selector George Bailey to 'step aside' from voting on Tim Paine's fate

IND vs NZ: Excited Ajaz Patel ready for India challenge

AICF president Sanjay as Green Park's Venue Director wants a "memorable" NZ Test

‘Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar Patel are world-class spinners’: NZ head coach Gary Stead
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP