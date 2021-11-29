IND vs NZ 1st Test: KS Bharat to keep wicket on Day 5 in Wriddhiman Saha's absence, BCCI explains reason

India's substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat has once again taken the field due to Wriddhiman Saha's absence on Day 5 of the 1st India-New Zealand Test match. Just like Day 3, Saha has been unable to don the gloves due to stiffness in his neck.

BCCI tweeted from its official handle on Monday to confirm the development, saying: "

"Wriddhiman Saha felt stiffness in his neck while keeping in the second innings. It was affecting his movement while wicket-keeping. KS Bharat will keep wickets in his absence on Day 5."

🚨 Update 🚨: Wriddhiman Saha felt stiffness in his neck while keeping in the second innings. It was affecting his movement while wicket-keeping. KS Bharat will keep wickets in his absence on Day 5.#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/h3BfWYGnft — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2021

Wriddhiman Saha kept wickets for 55 overs on Day 2, during New Zealand's 1st innings, and complained of the same issue. On the morning of Day 3, BCCI had put out a tweet to reveal the reason.

Saha, on Day 4, batted extremely well to help India set a competitive target for New Zealand. Despite reeling in pain and going through bouts of on-field treatment from the team physio, the Bengal stumper scored a gritty 61 off 126 balls. He put together a 64-run stand with Shreyas Iyer for the sixth wicket to rescue India from 103/6.

Once Iyer was dismissed at the stroke of Tea, Saha and Axar Patel put 67 for the 7th wicket before stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane declared India's innings at 234/7, setting the Black Caps a stiff target of 284.

In response, the Kiwis ended the day at 4/1, with Ashwin bagging the wicket of Will Young.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh-born Bharat was immensely impressive in the first innings. He effected three key dismissals and played a massive role in helping India comeback in the first innings.

First, he took a sharp catch to dismiss Will Young off Ashwin's bowling. Then, he helped Axar Patel get rid of Ross Talyor by taking another sharp catch. And finally, he pulled off a grat stumping to dismiss Tom Latham on 95.