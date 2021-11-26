IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal pulls off a Joe Root, stuns cricket fans with bizarre new fielding position

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Friday stunned world cricket by fielding in a rather bizarre manner during the second evening of the opening Test against India in Kanpur. Pulling off an English tactic, Mayank fielded on his knees at second slip.

It was first seen during the 47th over when Axar Patel was into the attack. Mayank was spotted taking the position at slip and fielding on his knees and his continued for the overs captain Ajinkya Rahane opted for two slip fielders when spinners were operating.

England captain Joe Root had used this tactic during the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year when debutante spinner Jack Leach was bowling. He had used a similar tactic against New Zealand in a Test series as well in 2021.

However, the tactic was first used by England veteran Marcus Trescothick when he had fielded on his knees at the same position during a county game for Somerset in 2017.

Day 2 has been all about New Zealand. The hosts of course hogged the limelight after debutante Shreyas Iyer scored his century, becoming the 16th such Indian to do so and second at Green Park. Tim Southee then picked a five-wicket hail dismissing the overnight pair of Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja before exposing the tail-end.

The opening pair of Will Young and Tom Latham then put up a 129-run stand with either batters scoring their half-century as the visitors now trail by 216 runs.