New Zealand's Tom Latham, Will Young become first visiting pair in five years to achieve incredible feat in India

New Zealand's opening pair of Tom Latham and Will Young on Friday became the first visiting opening combination in five years to stitch a century partnership against India in India. The feat was achieved on day 2 of the first Test in Kanpur.

Overall, 40 visiting opening pairs, including this New Zealand combination, have scored a century stand against India in India in Tests. The last pair was England's Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings, who scored a 103-run stand in Chennai in December 2016.

Latham and Young also became the seventh New Zealand opening pair to achieve this feat, the last happening in 2016, in Indore in October 2016 and Latham was among the two. He had partnered Martin Guptill to score a 118-run stand.

En route to the feat, Young scored his second Test fifty off 88 balls and his first against India.

Earlier in the day, Tom Southee picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul as India finished with 345 in the first innings. Shreyas Iyer posted his maiden century becoming the 16th Indian debutant to reach the triple-figure mark and second at Green Park. Southee eventually dismissed him for 105 while Ravindra Jadeja failed to add to his overnight score of 50.

Southee finished with 5 for 69, his 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as he dismissed Axar Patel and Wriddhiman Saha as well. The remaining two wickets were picked by Ajaz Patel.