IND vs NZ: 'If he doesn't score runs, queue behind him is very long': Harbhajan warns India batter, hopes he finds form

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane may find himself in further trouble if he doesn't score runs in the upcoming India vs New Zealand Test series.

Harbhajan Singh, while reviewing the first Test in a video on Sportskeeda, said while it is good to see the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid back him, he continues to remain on thin ice there are numerous players, including Suryakumar Yadav, who are waiting in line for their turn,

"There's no Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has opted to rest himself. Then there's Ajinkya Rahane; we were wondering whether he'll be in the team or not. But he has been handed the captaincy (for the first Test). His last 11 matches haven't gone too well as he is averaging just 19 (19.58). He is a brilliant cricketer but his performance hasn't quite backed him. But it's also good to see the thinking of Rohit, Virat, and Rahul Dravid as they believe that Rahane should be in the team.

“Not that he has been given the captaincy, I hope he takes the team forward and also scores runs with the bat so we can see him playing for a little more. If he doesn't score runs, the queue (of players waiting in the ranks) behind him is very long. There's Suryakumar Yadav among others waiting in line,” explained Harbhajan.

India and New Zealand will meet for the first time since the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2021. Moreover, this will be India's first Test series at home in about 8-9 months. Harbhajan quipped that India must start well and move forward by playing good cricket.

"The England Tour went very well for the team and then the final Test match did not happen. After that, a lot of T20 cricket was played, be it IPL [2021] or the T20 World Cup. So, this is kind of a new season because this is the first Test match we are playing at home (after a long time).

"It will be important how India start against New Zealand because they are a strong side in India as well. I hope to see good cricket pitches in India and the Indian team move forward by playing good cricket," conlcuded Harbhajan.