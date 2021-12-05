'Most painful Taylor innings I've ever watched': Twitter trolls NZ batter's reckless knock, fans share hilarious memes

“Absolutely zero application, very disappointing”. These were Sunil Gavaskar's first words in the commentary at the Wankhede Stadium when New Zealand's most experienced batter Ross Taylor threw his wicket in the second innings against India. The right-hander played a chaotic 8-ball knock before getting out to a reckless. As expected, fans on Twitter came down heavy on Taylor, posting hilarious tweets and sharing some memes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taylor walked out to bat at no.4 in the 15th over following Will Young's dismissal. On the very first ball, he was beaten all ends up a menacing off-spinner from R Ashwin. The delivery was soo good that it also beat the wicketkeeper and ran to the fine leg fence for four byes. He blocked the next delivery before taking a single off the final ball of the over to get off the mark.

ALSO READ| 'Umpires were nervous, even forgot to check the ball tracker': Ex-PAK captain slams match officials for Kohli's decision

On the first ball of the 16th over against Axar Patel, his flick was stopped by a flinging boot from Suryakumar Yadav at forward short-leg. He then drove the next ball straight to backward point. The third delivery, his sixth, was another close save as he charged down the track and collected four off an inside edge that whizzed past his leg stump and the stumper. He then took a single to get off the mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His chaotic innings finally came to an end in the next over as he tried to slog sweep a tossed up R Ashwin delivery. The ball ballooned into the sky off the top edge and Cheteshwar Pujara did extremely well to run to his left from leg slip and complete a catch on the tumble.

Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taylor was expected to bat for long as the Black Caps are chasing 540 runs to win the second Test and the series. India posted 325 in the first innings before bundling the Kiwis out on 62. They then extended their led to 539 runs before declaring at 276/7.