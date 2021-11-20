IND vs NZ: Pitch invader surprises Rohit Sharma before getting detained by security in Ranchi - WATCH

With fans returning to the arena after a forcedCovid induced break, an incident of pitch invading was witnessed during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The fan breached the security barrier and was seen running straight to Rohit Sharma while he was fielding, and tried to touch the feet of the recently appointed India T20I skipper.

The video of the incident shared on social media has gone viral, although spectators gushing inside the playing area during a cricket match is not a rare sight.

Security people detain a fan after he entered the field during 2nd Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, (PTI)

Meanwhile, Rohit secured his first series as India's full-time T20I captain, beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the second encounter and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Indian opening pair of Rohit and his deputy KL Rahul stitched an impressive century-plus stand, adding 117 runs for the first wicket. 154 didn't look challenging for the hosts amid the dewy conditions and hence the openers got India off to a steady start, taking calculated risks to ease their way through the innings.

Rahul took the pressure off Rohit against the new ball, scoring 32 off 26 in the powerplay as India amassed 45 for no loss at the six-over mark. The spinners then slowed things down for hosts before the captain exploded to take on Mitchell Santner to the cleaners, smashing two sixes against the left-arm spin variety.

The pair then scored 26 runs each from Adam Milne and Trent Boult to take India past 100, keeping the required rate under check before scoring their respective half-centuries. Rohit, who fetched 55 off just 36 balls, also went on to equal Virat Kohli's world record in the shorter format for most fifty-plus scores.

Rohit scored his 25th half-century and has four T20I hundreds to his name as against none from Kohli.

