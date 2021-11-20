IND vs NZ: Records galore as Rohit-Rahul stitch 117-run stand in Ranchi win; captain equals Kohli's world record

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma stitched yet another impressive century stand, en route to their 117-run partnership as India wrapped up the three-match series with a seven-wicket win against New Zealand on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. 154 was never a challenging total amid the dewy conditions and hence the openers got India off to a steady start, taking calculated risks to ease their way through the innings.

Rahul took the pressure off Rohit against the new ball, scoring 32 off 26 in the powerplay as India amassed 45 for no loss at the six-over mark. The spinners then slowed things down for India before Rohit broke the shackles to take on Mitchell Santner to the cleaners, smashing two sixes against the left-arm spin variety. The pair then scored 26 runs each from Adam Milne and Trent Boult to take India past 100, keeping the required rate under check before scoring their respective half-centuries. En route, both scripted records aplenty with the captain equaling Virat Kohli's world record.

IND vs NZ: Will India make changes in final game? Rohit Sharma answers

Here are some of the records from the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi...

# The 117-run stand was their fifth century partnership as a pair in T20Is, the joint-most for any pair, equaling the feat of Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. It was also their fourth as an opening pair, equaling the feat of the Pakistani pair and India's Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan.

# Rohit now holds the record of being part of most century stands in T20I cricket, surpassing Pakistan's Babar and Martin Guptill from New Zealand. Five of them have been with Rahul, four with Dhawan and three with Kohli.

IND vs NZ: Guptill goes past Kohli's world record in shortest format

# The century stand took them to the four-figure mark as an opening pair. They became the seventh opening pair to amass 1000 runs between themselves in T20Is and second from India after the pair of Dhawan and Rohit, who are the top run-getters with their tally of 1743 runs in 52 innings. The Rahul-Rohit pair have scored at a quicker rate, reaching the feat in just 19 innings, at an average of 55. India are also the second nation to have two opening pairs to amass 1000 runs together in T20Is after Australia.

# Rohit and Rhaul became the first Indian pair to record five consecutive fifty-plus stands in T20Is. The streak started in the T20 World Cup, with the pair scoring 140 against Afghanistan, 70 against Scotland, 86 against Namibia, and 50 in the first match of this series.

# Following the dismissal of Rahul, Rohit scored his 25th half-century in the format to equal Kohli's world record in the format for most fifty-plus scores. Rohit has four T20I hundreds to his name as against none from Kohli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON