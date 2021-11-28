Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer achieves big record, becomes first Indian debutant to reach impressive landmark

Shreyas Iyer scripted history on Sunday afternoon in the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur.
Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. (AP)
India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer scripted history on Sunday afternoon in the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. The right-handed batter, who scored 65 off 125 balls, became the first Indian to score a century and a half-century in the same Test on debut. He is overall the tenth cricketer to achieve this big feat. 

Iyer, who was handed his Test cap by legendary Sunil Gavaskar, scored a century in the first and followed it up with a resilient fifty-plus knock to put India in a comforting position after the early setback on Day 4. Riding on Iyer's 65, India extended their lead above 200 runs.  

# He also became the third Indian player to put fifty-plus scores in each innings on Test debut.

Dilawar Hussain 59 & 57 v Eng Kolkata 1933/34

Sunil Gavaskar 65 & 67* v WI Port of Spain 1970/71

Shreyas Iyer 105 & 50* v NZ Kanpur 2021/22 

# Meanwhile, he stands third in the list after Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to accumulate the most number of runs on debut among the Indians

187 Shikhar Dhawan v AUS Mohali 2012/13

177 Rohit Sharma v WI Kolkata 2013/14

170 Shreays Iyer v NZ Kanpur 2021/22

156 Lala Amarnath v ENG Mumbai Gym 1933/34 

Iyer's heroics in the first inning, which saw him score 105 off 171 balls, made him the 16th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. The Indian players to score a century on Test debut are Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, among others. 

Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson, who finished the first inning with three scalps and has so par picked the same number of wickets in the second, became the leading wicket-taker among the Kiwi bowlers against India in the first four Tests. 

22 Kyle Jamieson *

21 Daryl Tuffey

20 Richard Hadlee/ Chris Martin

18 Bruce Taylor 

India at the moment are in the driver's seat, having extended their lead beyond the 230-run mark, with wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel on strike. 

