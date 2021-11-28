India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Mayank, Pujara eye strong start after Gill's early fall
- India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Follow live score and updates from IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4 in Kanpur.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: India had a 49-run cushion after bowling the Kiwis out on 296 at fag end of Day 3 of the Kanpur Test, and will be aiming to set a strong target for the visitors later today. The side had lost the wicket of Shubman Gill late in the evening as Kyle Jamieson continued to hurt India with early setbacks in the innings. At the end of Day 3, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten. Earlier, Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul while Ashwin grabbed three wickets as India made a stellar comeback to bowl out New Zealand. (India 345 in first innings, New Zealand 296 in first innings).
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 28, 2021 08:53 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: ‘I don’t know who said I am white-ball player'
With 32 wickets in just four Tests (one innings still remaining), Axar has made an incredible start to his Test career.
“I don’t know who said I am a white-ball player. Whenever I have played first-class cricket or for India A, I have performed well. I never thought that I was a white-ball player. It’s all about the mindset, whether you think of yourself as a white-ball or red-ball cricketer,” Axar said after the game on Day 3.
-
Nov 28, 2021 08:40 AM IST
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Gavaskar lashes out on umpire
India legend Sunil Gavaskar had a very strong opinion on the Ashwin-Menon incident.
-
Nov 28, 2021 08:37 AM IST
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Controversy on Day 3
Ashwin's argument with Nitin Menon over his follow-through sparked controversy during Day 3 of the Test in Kanpur, with captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Rahul Dravid also being involved. Ashwin's tactics of bowling close to the stumps didn't sit well with umpire Nitin Menon, who argued that his follow-through might deny the non-striker a chance of an easy single.
“He has the book 'laws of cricket' in his other hand. He is so precise. He knows that he will get away with it. He knows that 'I will get away with that. I'm within the law. I am not wrong. I’ll give a tough time to the umpire’. Look, he is just so precise, with that line. He must have practiced that I am telling you,” Pathan said about the incident.
-
Nov 28, 2021 08:26 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Updates: WATCH
Alongside the spinners, substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat produced a formidable outing on a challenging pitch. Take a look at the interaction between India's two most successful spinners on the day with the wicketkeeper.
-
Nov 28, 2021 08:20 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Axar delighted with his outing
Axar Patel picked his fifth five-wicket haul in only his fourth Test, and was delighted with his performance on Day 3 of the Test.'
“It's a dream start, in fact this is a dream within a dream start for me. It was a hard grind today. They didn't lose any wickets yesterday and the talk was to keep it tight, don't try for wickets every ball, just look to be patient. I was sticking to the basics and using the crease a bit.”
-
Nov 28, 2021 08:16 AM IST
India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Big chance for Mayank
The right-hander is not the first-choice opener for the side but Mayank Agarwal has a great opportunity to cement his place as a back-up in the Indian squad. Mayank has remained inconsistent in the red-ball format over the past year.
His last 50+ score in Tests came in Feburary 2020 against New Zealand in Wellington.
-
Nov 28, 2021 08:09 AM IST
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: All eyes on ‘old guard’
Cheteshwar Pujara, who remained unbeaten on 9 at the end of Day 3, will be carrying expectations as he walks out later today. The Indian no.3 has been a pale shadow of his past self this year, averaging only 31 in twelve Test matches.
Ajinkya Rahane, who would follow in the batting order at no.4, has had an even more inconsistent year (20.35 in 12 Tests)
-
Nov 28, 2021 08:00 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Updates: Jamieson fastest Kiwi to 50 Test wickets
The New Zealand speedster continued on his impressive run against India, as his wicket of Shubman Gill was his 50th in Test cricket – he also became the fastest to 50 wickets for New Zealand!
Jamieson has taken the most number of Test wickets against India as well (20).
-
Nov 28, 2021 07:57 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Day 3, brief recap
New Zealand were dominant on the second day with a bright start, but the widening cracks and significantly lower bounce worked in India's favour throughout the third day of the Test. Ravichandran Ashwin drew first blood with the dismissal of Will Young on 89, and New Zealand could never recover from the early blow in first session as the batters continued to fall against spinners.
Axar Patel (5/62) and Ashwin (3/82) highlighted India's impressive bowling performance as the visitors were bowled out on 296, giving India a healthy 49-run cushion. Kyle Jamieson, then, struck the early wicket of Shubman Gill before the end of day's play as India reached 14/1.
-
Nov 28, 2021 07:52 AM IST
India vs New Zealand - 1st Test, Day 4
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 from Kanpur. Team India will be aiming to set up a strong target for New Zealand as the pitch continues to increasingly aid the spinners as the play goes by.
Get our daily newsletter
Jaffer trolls Axar for his 'only mistake' in Kanpur Test; Bowler responds
'You know that you have to go back not out. Will have to work on his technique'
- Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, while analyzing India's performance on Day 3 of the IND vs NZ 1st Test match, slammed India batter's poor innings with the bat.
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 Live: Mayank, Pujara eye strong start after Gill's fall
- India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Follow live score and updates from IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4 in Kanpur.
'You just can't…': Ex-cricketers react to Ashwin's controversial follow through
- IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Former international cricketers weighed in on the controversy, saying that while R Ashwin is a clever operator, he needs to be aware of certain aspects.