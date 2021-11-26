IND vs NZ: Southee, Ashwin at it again as New Zealand pacer complains to umpire about India batter running on pitch

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee and India spinner R Ashwin were at each other's throat once again on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test on Friday. Not too long after their infamous controversy during the IPL 2021, Ashwin and Southee were involved in another episode when the NZ quick complained to the umpire about the India batter running on the centre of the pitch.

The incident took place in the 93rd over, immediately after Ashwin had come to bat at the fall of Wriddhiman Saha's wicket. Ashwin tapped the ball for a couple of runs to get off the mark first ball but off the next delivery, as the India batter ran a single, Southee took notice of the fact that Ashwin was running on the centre of the pitch and immediately brought it to the umpire's notice.

Ashwin took off and ran on the centre of the pitch, and when the single was refused by his partner Shreyas Iyer from the other end, the batter stopped, turned and ran back to his crease. While he did so, Ashwin unknowingly once again took the straighter route back and stepping on the danger area. The umpire warned Ashwin with Southee clearly not happy about what happened. As the bowler ran back to his mark, Southee and Ashwin shared a few words but nothing serious and out of boundary.

The next over, Ashwin creamed Southee for consecutive boundaries which brought up India's 300 and fetched him a brisk start as the batter race to 20 off 17 balls with three boundaries. Ashwin then survived a stumping opportunity as Tom Blundell made a mess of a chance. With Ajaz Patel operating, Ashwin charged down the wicket to him, failing to put bat to ball. An easy stumping chance available, Blundell failed to collect the ball cleanly giving Ashwin a lifeline.

This isn’t the first time Ashwin and Southee have been involved in a face-off. Recently, during the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Ashwin had taken an extra run after the ball had ricocheted off his batting partner Rishabh Pant's bat and Southee was not impressed with it. The matter escalated when the two were involved in a heated exchange with captain Eoin Morgan stepping in as well.

Southee on the other hand, bowled splendidly to claim a five-wicket-haul, the 13th of his Test career. With doubts existing over his fitness on Day 2, Southee dispelled any such concerns by bagging the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, centurion Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel.

