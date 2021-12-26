IND vs SA: Rahane returns to XI, Marco Jansen makes debut for Proteas

After missing out the Mumbai Test against New Zealand, Team India's former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane regained his spot in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who scored a brilliant ton in his Test debut, was not considered. Another notable absentee from Team India was middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari, who traveled to South Africa with the India A side and had a fruitful outing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the pacers, Mohammed Siraj was picked ahead of experienced Ishant Sharma as Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the series opener in Centurion.

Follow | India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score

Explaining his decision, the India captain backed the team's ability to pile up runs on the scoreboard in away conditions as their core strength playing outside the country. He also mentioned that pitches tend to quicken in South Africa on Day 2 and 3.

“Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. Very challenging place to play. South African unit always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket practice. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Thakur is the all-rounder,” said the India captain at toss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Dean Elgar exuded confidence, stating that the team had enjoyed a good camp in Johannesburg.

21-year-old Marco Jansen made his international debut for South Africa. The pacer was earlier seen in action in the Indian Premier League, where he played for the Mumbai Indians. He has featured in two IPL matches, in which he scalped the same number of wickets.

However, this is not the first time Jansen will be up against India's prolific batter and captain Kohli. In India's previous tour to the country in early 2018, Jansen had impressed Kohli while bowling against him at the nets. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Kohli was beaten thrice on successive deliveries by the pacer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Nice and relaxed and looking forward to what is going to be a brilliant Test series. We had a good week's camp in Johannesburg. We are prepared as best as we could. There's a debutant in Marco Jansen. Tall left-arm bowler who bowled well against India A. Mulder as all-rounder. Kesh is our spinner. KG, Lungi and Marco are the pacers,” said Elgar.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON