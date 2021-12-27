IND vs SA 1st Test: 'This is what is expected out of me' - KL Rahul after impressive ton in series opener

KL Rahul's solid composure in the middle helped India attain a formidable position in the series opener against South Africa in Centurion. The opener batter returned unbeaten on Day 1, accumulating 122 runs, and will now lead India's charge on the second day along with Rahane.

Sharing his views on his outstanding knock, Rahul said the hundred holds special value to him and said these are the efforts Team India expect of him.

"It is truly special, every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You bat for 6-7 hours, those are the kind of innings that stand out and as players, we really cherish these. This is what is expected out of me. Once I got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting and I did not think too far ahead," Rahul told BCCI.TV.

Adding more, Rahul said that his primary focus is to stay at the moment, which has even left the 29-year-old surprised.

"Preparation has been really good, all the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused. I just try to stay in the moment when I am out there in the middle. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," he added.

India dominated the proceedings on Day 1 as Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. The first session was dominated by India with Rahul and Mayank Agarwal returning unbeaten. South Africa then produced a fightback in the second as Mayank was trapped LBW on 60 and Cheteshwar Pujara was sent back to the pavilion on 0.

The third session saw Virat Kohli being dismissed while chasing after a wide delivery Lungi Ngidi, who picked all the three Indian wickets dismissed on Day 1.

Rahul then went on to complete his ton as he along with Ajinkya Rahane returned unbeaten at the close of play with India's score reading 272-3.

