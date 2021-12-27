Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid's gesture leaves Cheteshwar Pujara all smiles after golden duck, fans impressed - WATCH
IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid's gesture leaves Cheteshwar Pujara all smiles after golden duck, fans impressed - WATCH

While fans were not impressed with Cheteshwar Pujara's display but the right-handed batter received a warm gesture by Team India coach Rahul Dravid.
Rahul Dravid's gesture leaves Cheteshwar Pujara all smiles
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara's struggle with the bat continued in South Africa as India's Test specialist was dismissed on a first-ball duck in the ongoing match in Centurion. 

While fans were not impressed with Pujara's display but the right-handed batter received a warm gesture by Team India coach Rahul Dravid. In a video going viral on social media, Dravid was seen patting Pujara on the back, which left the batters in smiles. Team's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah and Priyank Panchal can also been seen in the frame.    

Despite Pujara's failure and Virat Kohli failing to convert yet another start, Team India find themselves in a good position before the start of play on Day 2. 

IND vs SA: ‘My money could be docked' - Mayank Agarwal ‘not allowed to give opinion' on debatable DRS dismissal

Riding on KL Rahul's impressive ton and good contribution by Mayank Agarwal at the top, the visitors piled 272-3 on the board at the close of play on the opening day and will now look to post a gigantic first-inning total on Monday.

Ajinkya Rahane, who is playing on 40, will lead India's charge along with Rahul, who is batting on 122.  

india vs south africa
