IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant's sweet gesture for fans in Guwahati is winning the internet - Watch

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant became an instant fan favourite after the star batter guided Virat Kohli-less Team India to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in India's tour Down Under. From being a livewire while keeping wickets for India to entertaining fans by engaging in funny banters with his teammates, Pant has become one of the biggest crowd pullers in the modern era of the game.

With hopes of securing the ongoing white-ball series in the 2nd T20I, Rohit Sharma-led Team India touched Guwahati for their upcoming match against South Africa. Greeting fans ahead of the 2nd T20I against the Proteas, Pant was seen signing autographs and clicking selfies outside the match venue in Guwahati. Pant's heart-warming gesture for the Team India loyalist became an instant hit on the internet.

Pant was named in the Indian playing XI alongside senior gloveman Dinesh Karthik for the series opener against South Africa. Pant only played one game in India's previous home assignment against Australia. Wicketkeepers Pant and Karthik were earlier picked in India's star-studded squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20.

Speaking ahead of the South Africa series, Indian skipper Rohit had asserted that he wants Pant and Karthik to regularly feature for India ahead of the T20 World Cup. “I wanted both of these guys to have a number of games under their belt before the World Cup. When we went to the Asia Cup both of these guys were in the fray to play all games," Rohit told reporters.

On Sunday, India will meet South Africa in the series decider at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. India are heading to the 2nd T20I after defeating the Proteas in the series opener by 8 wickets. KL Rahul's 51 off 56 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's 33-ball 50 guided India to a comfortable win over the Temba Bavuma-led side. Pacer Arshdeep Singh, who bagged three wickets and leaked 32 runs, was named the Player of the Match.

