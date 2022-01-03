IND vs SA 2nd Test: Why Wanderers is Team India's fortress away from home?

After a memorable Centurion win last week, their first at the venue, Team India now have a date with history in the New Year's Test as Virat Kohli's men will be aiming to become the first Indian side to win a Test series in the Rainbow Nation when they take on South Africa, but what adds to the woes of the beleaguered home team is that Dean Elgar's men will be defending the series at the 'Bull Ring' bastion which has been India's fortress away from home.

Three of India's four centuries were scored in their debut tour to South Africa - Sachin Tendulkar's 111 in 1992, Kohli's 119 in what his debut innings in the country in 2013 and Rahul Dravid sensational 148 in 1997. The venue also witnessed eight of India's best away spells by a bowler - from Anil Kumble's six-fer in 1992 to Sreesanth's unforgettable 5 for 40 in 2006. And it was here that the foundation of arguably the greatest Indian side was laid with a valiant victory on a demonic track, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket hauls.

Why Wanderers is Team India's fortress away from home?

India have never lost a Test at the Wanderers. They played five at the venue and won twice - by 123 runs in 2006 and by 63 runs in 2018 - while three others ended in a draw.

India's performance at the Wanderers

Start Date Result Margin 26-Nov-92 draw - 16-Jan-97 draw - 15-Dec-06 won 123 runs 18-Dec-13 draw - 24-Jan-18 won 63 runs

India have played five or more Tests at 19 venues outside Asia and Wanderers remains the only ground where the team are yet to incur a defeat. The closest to this record is Georgetown in West Indies where India have played six Tests and all ended in a draw. However, India haven't played at the venue since 2002. The next best is New Zealand's Eden Park, where India have played as many Tests, losing once and winning twice.

India's performance at top-5 venues (outside Asia) in terms of win-loss ratio

Teams Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw W/L The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 1992-2018 5 2 0 0 3 - Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana 1953-2002 6 0 0 0 6 0 Eden Park, Auckland 1968-2014 5 2 1 0 2 2 Trent Bridge, Nottingham 1959-2021 8 2 2 0 4 1 Kingsmead, Durban 1992-2013 5 1 3 0 1 0.333

Bowlers key to India's dominance at Bull Ring

India have scored four centuries and nine fifties at the venue with the top-order (1-7) averaging a decent 31.73, which stands tenth among all 19 venues where India have played at least five Tests outside Asia, with two ducks, which is the least.

However, the key to India's success at the Bull Ring has been their bowlers, who averages 27.59 at the Wanderers and has a strike rate of 57.8, the best among all the 19 venues, picking 88 wickets. In fact, India's bowling average and strike rate at the venue are both the best by any visiting team at the Wanderers and marginally shy of South Africa's figure (26.57 and 57.5 respectively).

Top-5 venues (outside Asia) where Indian bowlers have performed best

Venue Span Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts Ave SR The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 1992-2018 5 51 5095 2428 88 27.59 57.8 Eden Park, Auckland 1968-2014 5 53 6065 2535 88 28.8 68.9 Basin Reserve, Wellington 1968-2020 8 77 7948 3539 119 29.73 66.7 Kingsmead, Durban 1992-2013 5 51 4666 2349 78 30.11 59.8 Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica 1953-2019 13 122 13155 6424 198 32.44 66.4

The pacers have picked the bulk of the wicket - 80.68 per cent (71 wickets) - averaging 28.38, also the best among all the 19 venues and all the visiting teams. Meanwhile, the spinners average 24.29, which is the third-best for India and best among all the teams who have played the venue, including the host nation.

India will enter the Johannesburg Test as the favourites again, and hope to conquer their final frontier in Test cricket.