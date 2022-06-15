Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Aiden Markram ruled out of India-South Africa T20I series
cricket

Aiden Markram ruled out of India-South Africa T20I series

The South Africa batter had tested positive for Covid-19 before the first T20I of the series in Delhi.
Aiden Markram(ANI)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

South Africa batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. He had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first match of the series in Delhi, and according to a statement issued from Cricket South Africa, “spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play programme in time to take part in the remainder of the T20 series.”

The statement further wrote that Markram is healthy and has been cleared to return home.

“The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to also look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility as required when an individual tests positive on tour."

The statement further said that a decision on wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock's availability for the remaining two matches will be made in due course by CSA's medical team.

"Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury. The Proteas' medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for match four in due course," it read.

RELATED STORIES

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1 with the fourth T20I scheduled to be played in Rajkot on Friday.

After winning the first two T20Is of the series comfortably, Temba Bavuma's South Africa conceded a 48-run loss in the third game in Vizag. Chasing a 180-run target to win at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, the Proteas were folded on 131, with Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal taking 7 wickets between them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
aiden markram india vs south africa south africa national cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP