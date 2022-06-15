Aiden Markram ruled out of India-South Africa T20I series

South Africa batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. He had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first match of the series in Delhi, and according to a statement issued from Cricket South Africa, “spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play programme in time to take part in the remainder of the T20 series.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statement further wrote that Markram is healthy and has been cleared to return home.

“The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to also look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility as required when an individual tests positive on tour."

The statement further said that a decision on wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock's availability for the remaining two matches will be made in due course by CSA's medical team.

"Wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock, has made a marked improvement in his recovery from a wrist injury. The Proteas' medical staff will continue to assess his progress and make a decision on his availability for match four in due course," it read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1 with the fourth T20I scheduled to be played in Rajkot on Friday.

After winning the first two T20Is of the series comfortably, Temba Bavuma's South Africa conceded a 48-run loss in the third game in Vizag. Chasing a 180-run target to win at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, the Proteas were folded on 131, with Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal taking 7 wickets between them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON