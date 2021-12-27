IND vs SA: 'As a colleague of mine would say...' - West Indies legend wins hearts with epic tweet for centurion KL Rahul

KL Rahul celebrated his sixth anniversary in international cricket scoring a superb century on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa. Rahul, opening the innings, saw off a testing first couple of hours before beginning to play a dazzling array of strokes. He and led India's strong show on Sunday, which saw his team finishing the day on 272/3, with Rahul remaining unbeaten on 122.

Rahul's knock got the entire world talking. While several members of the cricketing fraternity paid its compliments to the India opener for his swashbuckling knock, one particular post of appreciation from a West Indies legend takes the cake. Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop showered the ultimate praise for Rahul, having dropped a gem of a tweet.

"As a colleague of mine would say: 'Always a pleasure, never a chore' watching a KL Rahul century," Bishop tweeted.

And rightly so. Rahul is becoming the perfect embodiment of a complete modern-day batter. In T20 cricket, Rahul can bludgeon the bowling attack and in Tests, show exemplary grit, patience and composure. Newly promoted vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Rahul's seventh Test century was also his second of the year, following his supreme hundred at Lord's earlier this year.

Rahul’s century led some impressive stats for India from Day 1 at the SuperSport Park. With Rahul and his partner Mayank Agarwal putting on 113 runs for the first wicket, India registered their seventh 50-plus opening stand away from home in 2021. It was also India's only third century opening stand in South Africa. Besides, Rahul became only the sixth India opener to score a century at home, in Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Along the way, Rahul forged a couple of fifty partnerships as well, putting on 82 runs with Virat Kohli for the third wicket and an unbeaten 73-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket.