Dravid gives major update on Siraj's availability for 3rd Test; says 'losing him affected our strategy' in Wanderers

India head coach Rahul Dravid provided a major update on the injury of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and his availability for the third Test against South Africa.

Siraj had incurred a hamstring injury during the second Test against Dean Elgar's men at the Wanderers in Johannesburg earlier this week. His absence left stand-in captain KL Rahul with three pacers to rotate between which eventually hurt them while defending a total of 240 runs in the second innings.

"Losing Siraj (was a factor) as he wasn't 100 percent in the first innings," said Dravid while lauding the fast bowler's heart to even bowl when he was injured.

"We had the fifth bowler and we couldn't use him as much as we would have liked in that first innings and it did affect our strategy."

India eventually lost by seven wickets as South Africa levlled the series leaving Cape Town Test as the series decider. India had earlier won the opener by 113 runs in the Centurion.

Giving an update on Siraj's injury, Dravid revealed that he is yet to recover from it.

"Siraj is not fully fit and we need to check going forward what is his fitness status. In the next 4 days, whether he can get fit and physio will be doing scans."

"As far as Hanuma Vihari's on-field hit is concerned, I am not in a position to tell the extent of injury as I haven't had a detailed chat with the physio."

The Test Test will be played in Cape Town on January 11.