'Emotions do come into play sometimes': India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has his say on Virat Kohli's stump mic rant
Mhambrey played down the stump-mic reactions from the Indian players, which included Kohli, urging all to "move on".
India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara react (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 09:52 AM IST
India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Thursday gave his verdict on the DRS episode that unfolded on the third day of the deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town and the furious Virat Kohli rant that followed next. Mhambrey played down the stump-mic reactions from the Indian players, which included Kohli, urging all to "move on".

Kohli was left infuriated after South Africa captain Dean Elgar was reprieved by the DRS review after being given out lbw by on-field umpire Marius Erasmus as he complained about the technology used by the South African broadcasters, SuperSport.

However, Mhambrey denied the fact that the Indian players believed that the technology was used to favour the home team and rather felt that the rant was a result of emotional reaction following the DRS incident.

"Every individual out here is trying his best. Sometimes in a moment like this, people do say certain things. It's a game. I think it's fair we just move on. Everyone is trying their best. Emotions do come into play sometimes," Mhambrey said.

"We saw it, you saw it. I'll leave that for the match referee to have a look at it. There's nothing I can comment on it now. We've seen it all, just want to move on with the game now," he added.

The episode unfolded in the 21st over of South Africa's chase when Elgar had opted for a review after being given out and the ball tracking showed that the ball went over the stumps.

"Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time," said an infuriated Kohli as he walked up to the stump mics to utter the words.

He was followed by the vice-captain KL Rahul who was heard saying, "It's the whole country against 11 guys." Ashwin too had joined them, saying "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport."

