'Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition': Kohli and Co unleash furious rant as DRS saves Elgar – WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli was certainly not pleased when a controversial DRS review saved Dean Elgar and offered him a lifeline. On Day 3 of the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa, things got heated in the Indian camp when R Ashwin trapped Elgar LBW but the DRS saved Elgar. The replay showed that even though the impact was well below the knee roll, the ball would have missed the stumps and gone over the top.

The incident took place in the 21st over of the innings with South Africa on 56/1. Ashwin, bowling round the wicket to Elgar, trapped the South Africa captain. A huge appeal ensued and umpire Marais Erasmus raised his fingers. A not so confident Elgar, after consulting his batting partner Keegan Petersen at the other end hesitantly signalled the T and went for the review. What followed was unbelievable. The ultra-edge showed no spike but the ball tracker is where India were denied a wicket and Elgar given a miraculous respite.

The moment the big screen showed it, the Indian unit were left shell-shocked and left in utter disbelief. Kohli kicked the stumps in frustration and went on a relentless tirade directed at the third umpire. After the over finished, a frustrated Kohli walked up to the stump microphone and said loudly: "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh! Not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time". Besides, Kohli would constantly chatter things like "too high guys" or "going above the shoulders" everytime the ball rapped Elgar or Petersen on the pads and the Indians thought of appealing.

The India captain did not stop there. Throughout the remainder of the day, Kohli's jibes and sarcastic takes were captured clearly by the stump mic. "Well done DRS, very well done" and "Certainly conducting a fair game here DRS" were two of the most prominent lines recorded.

Kohli wasn't the only India player miffed with the decision. The likes of R Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul too showed their displeasure which too was caught by the stump mic. After the on-field decision was reversed, as Ashwin went back to his run-up, he uttered the words, "You should find better way to win 'SuperSport'" (Host broadcaster), while KL Rahul could be heard saying: Whole country playing against 11 guys."

Elgar, who was on 22, at the moment, could add another eight runs before getting out caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah. With only two minutes left, Elgar, trying to clip the ball off his pads, tickled the ball into the gloves of Rishabh Pant, who took a good diving catch to his right, and although the umpire declared it not out initially, the DRS came to help India with the ultra-edge showing a clear spike.