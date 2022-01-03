‘No score is bigger than friendship’: Fans brutally troll Pujara and Rahane after yet another flop show

The poor show by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continued in 2022 as the duo were dismissed cheaply in the ongoing Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Pujara, who stayed in the middle for 33 deliveries, was dismissed on 3 by Duanne Oliver and the pacer followed it up by removing Ajinkya Rahane on golden duck in the consecutive ball.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their dismissals put India on backfoot as India reached 53/3 at Lunch on Day 1.

FOLLOW | India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE score updates

Both Pujara and Rahane have received backlash for their recent form and so was the case on Monday. The fans didn't take much time to express their displeasure at the duo's performance and were brutally trolled on Twitter. Here are a few reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the duo, India also lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal in the opening session. The opener who started well was dismissed on 26, which included five fours.

IND vs SA: KL Rahul joins Gavaskar, Azharuddin in unique list after being named skipper for Johannesburg Test

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli is not part of the contest as Hanuma Vihari comes in place of the 33-year-old. In Kohli's absence, KL Rahul is leading the unit and Jasprit Bumrah was elevated as the vice-captain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON