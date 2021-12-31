'It all depends on how he wants to do it': Ex-Pakistan captain suggests two ways Virat Kohli can come out of 'bad patch'

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has offered a word of advice to Indian Test captain Virat Kohli on how he can bounce back to scoring ways from his ongoing bad patch. Butt suggested two ways in which the 33-year-old can rediscover his form.

Kohli's similar dismissals in the two innings of the Centurion Test against South Africa has drawn immense criticism amid his century drought. In both the innings, Kohli was dismissed chasing a wide-ish delivery, scoring 35 and 18, as his century drought in international cricketer extended to 768 days.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, Butt opined that Kohli should either curb playing his favourite offside drives or go offensive against the outside-off deliveries.

“There are only two ways Kohli can come out of this bad patch. Either he completely abandons the drive for a while and relies on other shots or he goes all out and tries to hit his way out of trouble. If he wants to play a long innings, he will have to concentrate extra hard to not drive balls outside the off stump. If he manages to do that, things could start to flow again. But it all depends on how he wants to do it," he said.

Despite Kohli's struggle, India have managed yet another win away from home, this time breaching fortress Centurion.

KL Rahul first innings century and the pace combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah helped India script a resounding 113-run win against South Africa in the opener of the three-match Test series.

With the win, India became the first Asian side to win a Test at South Africa's citadel, ending the hosts' seven-match winning streak.

Hailing India's two massive victories in 2021, Butt acknowledged the team's impressive bench strength.

“Kohli was not there in Australia (barring Adelaide) when India won. Rohit is missing from this series and India won here (in Centurion). Winning without star players shows India’s back-up strength and planning and how good the upcoming players are," he said.

