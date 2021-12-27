IND vs SA: ‘My money could be docked' - Mayank Agarwal ‘not allowed to give opinion' on debatable DRS dismissal

India opener batter Mayank Agarwal, who scored a hundred and a half-century in the previous Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, continued his impressive run in South Africa. The 30-year-old scored 60 in the first innings of the series opener between India and South Africa as his stand with fellow partner KL Rahul helped the team start on a strong note.

However, Agarwal's stay in the middle came to an end in the 41st over as he was trapped LBW by pacer Lungi Ngidi. There was no doubt that the ball was brilliant and while the TV replay confirmed it was knocking the bails, it also sparked a debate among the fans who felt that the ball was missing the stumps and going down the leg side.

The decision went in South Africa's favour as it brought an end to the 117-run stand between Rahul and Agarwal.

Mayank when asked about the same after the close of play had a witty response to the incident. The batter said: "I am not allowed to give my opinion and so I want to leave it at that. Otherwise, I will be in bad books and my money (match fee) could be docked."

Meanwhile, Rahul and Mayank became the third Indian opening pair to stitch a 100-run stand in a match in South Africa, joining the likes of Wasim Jaffer & Dinesh Karthik and Gautam Gambhir & Virender Sehwag.

Mayank had returned to the Indian Test setup against New Zealand. Making the most of the chance, he ended a two-year wait for a Test hundred and scored 150 & 62 in both innings at the Wankhede stadium.

Interestingly, Mayank wasn't the first-choice opener for India in the ongoing Test series but an injury to vice-captain Rohit Sharma drafted him at the top. Rohit was ruled out of the series owing to a hamstring injury he had picked up. Priyank Panchal was named as his replacement player.

Rahul along with Ajinkya Rahane will lead India's charge on Day 2 as India added 272-3 on the board before the close of play on the opening day. Rahul is batting on 122, while his partner Rahane is playing on 40.

