IND vs SA: Michael Vaughan, Dale Steyn reserve ultimate praise for ‘best in the world’ Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah couldn't have hoped for a better return to the venue where it all started for him in Test cricket. In 2018, Bumrah was first unleased in the red-ball format in the Cape Town opener against South Africa. Four years later, he returned to the same venue to complete his seventh five-wicket haul and give India a shot at history.

Mighty impressed with Bumrah's effort on Wednesday, former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Dale Steyn reserved their ultimate praise for the Indian pacer.

"How good is @Jaspritbumrah93 !!! I reckon across all formats he is the best in the World at the moment .. #SAvIND," tweeted the former England skipper.

"Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5," tweeted the South Africa pace great.

Having earlier picked the prized wicket of Dean Elgar on the first evening, Bumrah gave India a perfect start to Day 2 with the dismissal of Aiden Markram with a peach of a delivery in what was the second ball of the day.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami then castled down the middle-order before Bumrah struck back again to dismiss Marco Jansen, Keegan Petersen and Lungi Ngidi as the pacer picked seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The figure of 5/42 recorded by Bumrah is also the best bowling figure by an Indian quick in Cape Town, surpassing the previous best of 5/114 by Sreesanth during 2010/11 tour.

All of Bumrah's seven fifer's came away from home. The tally now places him at the joint-fourth position alongside Irfan Pathan for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian pacer away from home. The legendary Kapil Dev, with 12 such to his name, stand top of the list followed by Ishant Sharma (9) and Zaheer Khan (8).

