IND vs SA: Mohammed Siraj turns Cristiano Ronaldo in Centurion, celebration video goes viral - WATCH

Mohammed Siraj has been enjoying terrific form and the seamer has already made an impact in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Centurion. The 27-year-old dismissed Rassie van der Dussen on 3, helping India push the hosts on backfoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from his bowling, the bowler impressed the fans with his celebration, as a pumped up Siraj was seen imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's signature celebration after dismissing the South Africa batter.

FOLLOW | India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE updates

The video of the same was shared by fans on social media. The official Twitter handle of Premier League India also reacted to the moment and tweeted: “The SIIIIUUU celebration has reached the Indian camp in South Africa.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Jasprit Bumrah enduring a nasty ankle twist in the early part of the second session, Siraj bowled a major chunk of overs along with Mohammed Shami and it will be interesting to see if India will employ the services of the seamer, who after remaining out of the field for a significant time period is back on the pitch. However, there seems to be a bit of discomfort, signaling Siraj along with Shami might be required to do the hardwork.

Meanwhile, India endured a batting collapse earlier in the day, losing seven wickets for 49 runs as the visitors closed their first innings on 327.

In response, South Africa got off to a shaky start with Bumrah providing the first breakthrough in the form of Dean Elgar. They are now batting on 140/6 and are trailing by 187 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON