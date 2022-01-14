'Running from Jasprit. You think you can keep me quiet?': Stump mic catches Virat Kohli ruthlessly sledging Dean Elgar

Virat Kohli is renowned for his aggressive nature on the pitch and many experts believe that the Indian skipper thrive on this quality. In the ongoing Test between India and South Africa at Cape Town, Kohli was seen exactly doing the same, constantly pumping up his unit who are chasing their maiden Test series win on South African soil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one such incident from Day 3, which went viral on Twitter, Kohli can be heard launching some ruthless sledging against his South African counterpart Dean Elgar.

The Indian captain tried to taunt the sturdy Proteas captain, claiming he is trying to avoid India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli didn't stop there, adding that he has been doing this for the last 13 years and also reminded the Proteas captain of India's previous tour to South Africa back in 2018.

“Unbelievable. Just after a Man of the Match performance in the last game, running from Jasprit...”

"Chirping for 13 years Dean, you think you gonna keep me quiet? We all know who wanted the match called off in Jo'burg 2018. We all know that," the Indian captain was caught saying on the stump mic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, chasing 212, Elgar and Keegan Petersen (48*) put on a crucial 88-run stand for the second wicket before the skipper got out to Bumrah at the stroke of stumps.

South Africa now need 111 runs with eight wickets in hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}