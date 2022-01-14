India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Keegan Petersen key for SA as IND bowlers eye early inroads
- India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Follow all the live score and updates of the deciding Test match of the series as Keegan Petersen holds key for the hosts, who stand 111 runs away from victory.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Dean Elgar's dismissal will have a psychological effect on the Indian bowlers when they begin the Day 4 proceedings at the Newlands, but hosts have the advantage, after the pair of Keegan Petersen and the captain, who stitched a half-century stand, left the hosts only 111 runs away from what can be a sensational win for this South African side. Petersen is presently on 48 off 61, standing two away from his third half-century score in this series. He has been the key batsman for South Africa in the series, scoring 242 runs so far, the most by any batter in the contest, with Elgar standing second. Petersen will be joined by Temba Bavuma. India, on the other hand, will hope to recover from the DRS episode from Day 3 and aim to pick the remaining eight wickets to conquer their final frontier in Test cricket.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 14, 2022 01:20 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: End of Pujara, Rahane?
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar went to the extent of saying that both, Rahane and Pujara will be dropped from the team for its upcoming series against Sri Lanka. READ
-
Jan 14, 2022 01:08 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: Rahane disappoints again
Ajinkya Rahane failed with the bat once again during the second innings of the third and final Test in Cape Town, triggering debates over his place in the XI for the umpteenth time.
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that it's the end of the road for him in Tests. READ
-
Jan 14, 2022 01:01 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live: Records on Day 3
Rishabh Pant scored a magnificent unbeaten 100 in India's second innings, and became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score a Test century on South African soil. Naturally, he also went past MS Dhoni (90) for the highest Test score in South Africa.
Following the end of Indian innings, the visitors' batting lineup also became the first to record a bizarre trivia. READ HERE
-
Jan 14, 2022 12:57 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Updates: Anyway, moving away from the controversies..
South Africa are comfortably ahead of India at this point of the game, thanks to a strong stand between Keegan Petersen and Dean Elgar for the second wicket. The only way India can make a comeback is if they apply the pressure from ball one on the fourth day and grab quick wickets in the first hour of the day.
-
Jan 14, 2022 12:51 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live: Ngidi feels India are under “pressure”
Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi, reacting to the incident in the press conference following the end of the day, said that such reactions show that the Indian team were under “bit of pressure.” READ
-
Jan 14, 2022 12:47 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Did the stump-mic rant affect India?
Following India's stump-mic rant, the side conceded 41 runs in the next 9 overs which can hurt the team's chances as they return to the field later today.
The side did end Day 3 with the dismissal of Dean Elgar on 30, but the key for Indian bowlers will be to capitalize on the wicket in the first hour of the day.
-
Jan 14, 2022 12:36 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live: The reactions
Team India's stump-mic rant drew mixed reactions from fans and experts. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir lashed out at Kohli for an over-exaggerated reaction, saying that it was quite “immature” on his part. READ
-
Jan 14, 2022 12:29 PM IST
The drama following the DRS incident
Ashwin walked up to the stump mic and said, "You should surely find better ways to win Supersport."
After the over, Kohli was heard saying, "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball.. and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time. Well done DRS! Certainly conducting a fair game here DRS."
Vice-captain KL Rahul then said, "Whole country playing against XI guys."
-
Jan 14, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Here's the video of that incident
-
Jan 14, 2022 12:15 PM IST
How the DRS episode unfolded yesterday
20.4 - Ashwin to Elgar: Tossed-up delivery, beats the inside edge and strikes his pads in line with the stumps. India appeal and umpire Erasmus gives it out lbw. Elgar then opted for a review and and the ball-tracking showed that the ball went over the stumps. Erasmus was in disbelief and Kohli was utterly frustrated, kicking the turf in disappointment.
-
Jan 14, 2022 12:03 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fourth day of the Cape Town decider between India and South Africa. Can Keegan Petersen find able assistance from the other end to help the hosts to a sensational series win or will India bounce back strongly to pick the remaining eight wickets?
Get our daily newsletter
‘That tells us they’re feeling pressure': Ngidi's jibe at India's stump-mic rant
- Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi, reacting to the incident in the press conference following the end of the day, said that such reactions show that the Indian team were under “bit of pressure.”
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Petersen key as hosts aim for series win
- India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Follow all the live score and updates of the deciding Test match of the series as Keegan Petersen holds key for the hosts, who stand 111 runs away from victory.
'Nothing about him in last 3-4 years gives me hope': Ex-IND batter on Rahane
- Ajinkya Rahane ended the South Africa series with just 136 runs in six innings, averaging 22.67
'You think you can keep me quiet': Kohli's ruthless sledge against Dean Elgar
- The Indian captain tried to taunt the sturdy Proteas captain, claiming he is trying to avoid India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah.
India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has his say on Virat Kohli's stump mic rant
- Mhambrey played down the stump-mic reactions from the Indian players, which included Kohli, urging all to "move on".
'Can't be role model in this manner': Furious Gambhir lambasts 'immature' Kohli
Ashes 5th Test Day 1 LIVE: Labuschagne, Head aim to rebuild
‘There are lots of kids watching’: Ex-IND batter unhappy with Kohli's antics
- Many felt the India Test captain went a step ahead while slamming a DRS decision on Day 3 of the third and final Test against South Africa at Cape Town.
'A 100 of daring brilliance and class': Shastri brings back commentary vibes
- Ravi Shastri gave fans a glimpse of what it would have been like had he called Rishabh Pant's century on Day 3 of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.
Focus on your team as well: Watch Kohli and Co's furious rant as DRS saves Elgar
- India captain Virat Kohli was certainly not pleased when a controversial DRS review saved Dean Elgar and offered him a lifeline.