India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Keegan Petersen key for SA as IND bowlers eye early inroads

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Dean Elgar's dismissal will have a psychological effect on the Indian bowlers when they begin the Day 4 proceedings at the Newlands, but hosts have the advantage, after the pair of Keegan Petersen and the captain, who stitched a half-century stand, left the hosts only 111 runs away from what can be a sensational win for this South African side. Petersen is presently on 48 off 61, standing two away from his third half-century score in this series. He has been the key batsman for South Africa in the series, scoring 242 runs so far, the most by any batter in the contest, with Elgar standing second. Petersen will be joined by Temba Bavuma. India, on the other hand, will hope to recover from the DRS episode from Day 3 and aim to pick the remaining eight wickets to conquer their final frontier in Test cricket.

