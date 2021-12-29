IND vs SA: Stump mic catches Virat Kohli using The Rock's iconic WWE catchphrase as Bumrah returns, Twitter goes crazy

Virat Kohli is a proven entertainer. Of course, most eyes are on him when the India Test captain is batting, but even when Kohli is fielding, there is no shortage of fun. Kohli's banters - both friendly and serious - sledges, reactions and facial expressions are great joy to watch and have even made for some of the funniest memes on social media. Perhaps after Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, it is Kohli, who invokes a plethora of reactions out of fans.

You can never keep Kohli out of action. When not batting, the 33-year-old batter will keep the onlookers engaged with his mannerisms. One such incident took place on Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion on Monday, when the stump mic caught Kohli using an iconic catchphrase from former WWE star The Rock.

Real name Dwayne Johnson, now a leading man in Hollywood, started off in the WWE back in 1996 and turned out to be a popular star in the industry. And as it turns out, Kohli was probably one of the many teenagers enthralled by ‘the most electrifying man in sports entertainment’.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah had to go off the field after twisting his ankle. After receiving treatment, fortunately for India, Bumrah came back on to the field. Watching him return was a sight Indian fans would have loved given how nasty the ankle twist looked.

But Kohli's excitement watching Bumrah return was on another level, which reflected in his words. "Finally, the rock has come back," the stump microphone caught Kohli as saying. While a video of the same is yet to be found, Kohli repeating the catchphrase sent Twitter into a meltdown.

Bumrah comes back to bowl after a lengthy break.



Kohli: FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK!!



Referring to this epic comeback line by Rock, who came back to WWE in 2011 after a 8-year hiatus.



Absolute goosebumps to hear Kohli say that! What a reference! Virat um WWE fan polarku!😂 pic.twitter.com/EHe9waR4Qa — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 28, 2021

*No context Virat Kohli*

Kohli in over break: "Finally the Rock has come back"#INDvSA — The Cricket Statistician (@CricketSatire) December 28, 2021

Did anyone hear Kohli saying 'Finally the Rock has come back' when Bumrah returned? Guy really enjoys his game. #SAvIND — Vishi (@IamShailabh) December 28, 2021

How many of you heard VIRAT shouting “FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK” at the end of that over? boom coming to bowl I bet! — Aditya Joshipura (@adityajoshipura) December 28, 2021

Kohli out of nowhere just said "finally, the rock has come back" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

He's too funny man 😂 — K.Shah ➐ (@kshitijshah23) December 28, 2021

Kohli going "Finally! The Rock has come back" and bringing back Boom 😂😂😂 — Harish (@_curses) December 28, 2021

"Finally The Rock has come back." - Virat Kohli ( Before the Jasprit Bumrah over) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 28, 2021

What does “finally the Rock has come back” supposed to mean? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) December 28, 2021

For those not aware of the relevance, 'finally, the rock has come back' is an iconic catchphrase used by Hollywood star Johnson during his tenure as The Rock in the WWE. Each time The Rock would make a show, he would start off his segment saying 'finally, The Rock has come to back to…' followed by the name of the town he was in. The catchphrase went on to become synonymous with The Rock, and as proven, Kohli was no stranger to it.