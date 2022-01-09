IND vs SA: Team India begins training for 3rd Test against South Africa in ‘picturesque’ Cape Town

Eyeing their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation, India on Sunday began their preparation for the third and final Test of the series against South Africa.

Led by Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96, South Africa put up an impressive show in the second Test in Johannesburg to level the three-match Test series 1-1. The third and final Test against South Africa is slated to be played in Cape Town from January 11-15.

"We are here at the picturesque Cape Town. #TeamIndia begin preparations for the 3rd Test #SAvIND," BCCI tweeted along with a picture of the Indian camp. India had earlier won the opener by 113 runs in the Centurion.

India's chances of historic series win on the South African soil could be boosted by the return of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who had missed the previous Test due to an upper back spasm. KL Rahul had led the team in Kohli's absence at the Wanderers. Following India's defeat in the second Test, head coach Rahul Dravid said that he is hopeful of seeing Virat Kohli return for the third Test.

"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit," Dravid had said during a virtual press conference.

"Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days time," he added.

The fitness levels of Mohammed Siraj also remains a concern for the team management. The young pacer had incurred a hamstring injury during the second Test, leaving Rahul with only three pacers to operate with.

Giving an update on Siraj's injury, Dravid revealed that he is yet to recover from it."Siraj is not fully fit and we need to check going forward what is his fitness status. In the next 4 days, whether he can get fit and physio will be doing scans."

"As far as Hanuma Vihari's on-field hit is concerned, I am not in a position to tell the extent of injury as I haven't had a detailed chat with the physio."

