'Temporary captain to unfit captain': Twitter left disappointed as injured Rohit misses first assignment as ODI captain

Having missed the Test series against South Africa which could have been his first assignment as a full-time Test vice-captain, Rohit Sharma was excepted to return for the ODIs for his first assignment as a full-time ODI captain. But the newly-announced white-ball skipper failed to recover from his hamstring injury as the selectors named KL Rahul as the stand-in captain for the three-match series. And the development left most on Twitter disappointed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit had incurred a hamstring injury during the home series against New Zealand in November, following which he was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for recovery and subsequently dropped from the tour to South Africa.

"Rohit Sharma is not fit, he is in rehab and he is not going for the ODI series in South Africa. He is working on and building on his fitness. We never wanted to take chance with him," chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said on Friday before announcing the ODI team.

Here is how Twitter reacted...

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selection for the ODI series was supposed to be held earlier, just after the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the selection committee postponed the meeting in a bid to ensure Rohit's chances of getting back in the squad.

"We thought if Rohit is 100 per cent fit, there is no chance for injuries, then he should not miss an important series. If he is not 100 per cent fit, we thought we will not take a chance and all the five selectors decided not to take a chance," Sharma said.