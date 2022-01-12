IND vs SA: Virat Kohli completes 'rare' century in style, sixth Indian to achieve impressive feat in Tests - WATCH

After leaving the fans impressed with a gritty 201-ball 79, Virat Kohli made sure to create a similar impact with his fielding, helping India keep things tight for the hosts in the ongoing Test at Cape Town.

Kohli in the second session of Day 2 became the sixth sixth Indian fielder, who isn't a wicket-keeper, to complete 100 Test catches. He reached the milestone in some style, diving to his left and plucking a sharp catch at slips to bring an end to a 47-run stand for the fifth wicket between Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen.

Kohli's efforts saw Bavuma's innings come to an end on 28 as South Africa reached 183/8 at Tea, still trailing by 40 runs.

Kohli plucked two catches in the South African first innings so far. He was earlier involved in the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen, who edged Umesh Yadav's delivery that flew straight into Kohli's pockets at slips.

Keegan Petersen played a brilliant knock of 72 off 166 balls before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah right after Tea.

Meanwhile, it was a productive session for the visitors as the bowlers snared four wickets. Mohammad Shami scalped two in the same over, removing Bavuma and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne in the span of three balls.

Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked a wicket apiece in the second session.