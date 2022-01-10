Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs SA: Virat Kohli on brink of breaking massive Rahul Dravid’s record as India gear up for final Test in Cape Town
cricket

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli on brink of breaking massive Rahul Dravid’s record as India gear up for final Test in Cape Town

India is yet to win a Test at Cape Town, something Virat Kohli would like to achieve in the upcoming clash.
Indian captain Virat Kohli shares a light moment with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa.(ANI)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

After a tough seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in Johannesburg, Team India will look to bounce back in the third and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin from January 11 in Cape Town. 

Regular captain Virat Kohli, who was absent from the second outing, is likely to take back his leadership role and would look to help India win their maiden Test series on South African soil. 

Not only that Kohli would also look to complete a personal a milestone in the final encounter. He stands just 14 runs away from surpassing current coach Rahul Dravid, who at the moment is India's second-highest run-getter in Tests in South Africa.  

IND vs SA: Team India begins training for 3rd Test against South Africa in ‘picturesque’ Cape Town

Batting at an impressive average of above 50, Kohli has so far scored 611 runs in the longer format of the game. Dravid, on the other hand, featured in 11 Tests, in which he amassed 624 runs. 

RELATED STORIES

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart in this category with a staggering 1161 runs from 15 Tests at an average of 46.44. This includes three tons and two half-centuries. 

IND vs SA: India's IPL youngster shoots huge 'GOAT' warning to South Africa ahead of 3rd Test

Meanwhile, India is yet to win a Test at the venue, something Kohli would like to achieve in the upcoming clash. 

India kicked-off the South Africa tour on a perfect note, crushing the hosts by 113 runs in the series opener at Centurion. However, leading the side from Dean Elgar helped South Africa settle score in the following encounter, leaving the three-match series squared at 1-1.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul dravid ind vs sa
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP